xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Terps vs. Alabama in men's NCAA basketball tournament |...

Alabama's Juwan Gary, top, dives over Maryland's Jairus Hamilton, bottom, to reach a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(Mark Humphrey / AP)

Terps vs. Alabama in men's NCAA basketball tournament | PHOTOS

Mar 22, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maryland terrapins play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second round of the 2021NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Maryland vs. Alabama
Alabama's Juwan Gary, top, dives over Maryland's Jairus Hamilton, bottom, to reach a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Alabama's Juwan Gary, top, dives over Maryland's Jairus Hamilton, bottom, to reach a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey / AP)
Maryland vs. Alabama
Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly, center, scores ahead of Maryland's Aaron Wiggins (2) and Eric Ayala, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly, center, scores ahead of Maryland's Aaron Wiggins (2) and Eric Ayala, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey)
Maryland vs. Alabama
Alabama's John Petty Jr. (23) chases the ball after it was knocked away by Maryland's Aaron Wiggins (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Alabama's John Petty Jr. (23) chases the ball after it was knocked away by Maryland's Aaron Wiggins (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey / AP)
Maryland vs. Alabama
Maryland's Galin Smith, right, is defended by Alabama's Alex Reese during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Maryland's Galin Smith, right, is defended by Alabama's Alex Reese during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey)
Maryland vs. Alabama
Alabama's Herbert Jones (1) Alabama's Jordan Bruner (2) celebrate a teammate's score against Maryland during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Alabama's Herbert Jones (1) Alabama's Jordan Bruner (2) celebrate a teammate's score against Maryland during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement