Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, left, celebrates with Abby Meyers after defeating Arizona 77-64 to advance to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland vs. Arizona in 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament | PHOTOS

Maryland plays Arizona in second round of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, left, celebrates with Abby Meyers after defeating Arizona 77-64 to advance to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Terrapins' Diamond Miller, center, becomes emotional on the bench with Elisa Pinzan, left, as Maryland is about to defeat Arizona 77-64 to advance to the Sweet 16.

Terrapins' Diamond Miller, center, becomes emotional on the bench with Elisa Pinzan, left, as Maryland is about to defeat Arizona 77-64 to advance to the Sweet 16. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Terrapins' Abby Meyers, from left, celebrates with Elisa Pinzan and Diamond Miller as Maryland defeats Arizona 77-64 to advance to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Terrapins' Abby Meyers, from left, celebrates with Elisa Pinzan and Diamond Miller as Maryland defeats Arizona 77-64 to advance to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Diamond Miller celebrates late in the fourth quarter of second round game at Xfinity Center.

Maryland's Diamond Miller celebrates late in the fourth quarter of second round game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, left, is called for a blocking foul against Arizona's Shaina Pellington, right, in the third quarter of second round game at Xfinity Center.

Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, left, is called for a blocking foul against Arizona's Shaina Pellington, right, in the third quarter of second round game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Diamond Miller, right, chest bumps teammate Faith Masonius to celebrate in the third quarter of second round game at Xfinity Center. Maryland defeated Arizona 77-64 to advance to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Maryland's Diamond Miller, right, chest bumps teammate Faith Masonius to celebrate in the third quarter of second round game at Xfinity Center. Maryland defeated Arizona 77-64 to advance to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, center, is fouled by Arizona's Shaina Pellington (#1), right, in the first half of 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament second round game at Xfinity Center.

Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, center, is fouled by Arizona's Shaina Pellington (#1), right, in the first half of 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament second round game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Brinae Alexander, right, steals the ball from Arizona's Cate Reese, left, in the first half of 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament second round game.

Maryland's Brinae Alexander, right, steals the ball from Arizona's Cate Reese, left, in the first half of 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament second round game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Abby Meyers (#10), center, grabs a rebound in front of Arizona's Paris Clark (#22), left, in the first half of 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament second round game at Xfinity Center on March 19, 2023.

Maryland's Abby Meyers (#10), center, grabs a rebound in front of Arizona's Paris Clark (#22), left, in the first half of 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament second round game at Xfinity Center on March 19, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Diamond Miller, right, scores over Arizona's Cate Reese in the first half.

Maryland's Diamond Miller, right, scores over Arizona's Cate Reese in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland's Bri McDaniel, center, is unable to reach the ball in front of Arizona's Oaris Clark, right, in the first half of 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament second round game.

Maryland's Bri McDaniel, center, is unable to reach the ball in front of Arizona's Oaris Clark, right, in the first half of 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament second round game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

