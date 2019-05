This is scary for more than the fact that ESPN will show Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan every two minutes. The Saints aren't good, but they rarely lose at home and are finding a groove with an offense that actually includes a running game. This will be tough.

With two division losses already, this primetime trip to Pittsburgh could turn the Ravens season into a house of horrors. A loss, given the cupcakes elsewhere in the AFC North, could put the Ravens last in the division, which could turn some in Owings Mills into monsters.

There have been far more treats than tricks on the schedule through the first eight games of the season, with the soft NFC South providing a trio of of easy wins for the 5-3 Ravens. Here are their scariest games remaining, from most scary to least scary.

Jon Meoli