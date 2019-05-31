Preakness fashion tips

Whether you already have that perfect dress and you need to know how to complete the look, or you want to build around your dazzling accessory, these tips are for you.

In addition to Lisa Schatz, owner of Cupcake, we got advice from Sima Blue, owner of the Green Spring Station-based boutique Trillium, who used to judge the annual Miss Preakness contest and was director of personal shopping for the men's store at Macy's in Owings Mills, and from Christine A. Moore, the New York City-based milliner who has been dubbed "The Official Milliner of the Breeders' Cup." --John-John Williams IV, The Baltimore Sun