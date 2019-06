Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Post: 3 Jockey: Victor Espinoza Trainer: Art Sherman Owners: Steve Coburn and Perry Martin Breeding: Dam: Love The Chase; Sire: Lucky Pulpit Earnings: $2,552,650 Previous start: Won the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths on May 3. Comment: Kentucky Derby winner and heavy favorite looks to become 13th horse since 1978 to win first two legs of Triple Crown. Worth noting: He has won his last five races.