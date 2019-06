Terps men's basketball players Jacob Susskind, left, and Spencer Barks interview their teammates during media day at Xfinity Center.

Terps men's basketball players Jacob Susskind, left, and Spencer Barks, right, interview teammate Dion Wiley during media day at Xfinity Center.

Look through pictures of the media day for the Maryland men's and women's basketball teams at Xfinity Center.