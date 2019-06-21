Grading the Terps' defense and special teams through six games

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun
The Terps' defensive line was largely pushed around last week against Ohio State. The line also struggled against Syracuse Sept. 20. But the defensive line has done a lot of good things as well. The combination of nose tackle Darius Kilgo and defensive ends Andre Monroe and Keith Bowers helped Maryland limit Indiana standout running back Tevin Coleman to 3.8 yards per carry, aside from one long run on Sept. 27, and the line was mostly good as the Terps held their first three opponents to an average of 3.1 yards per carry. Maryland has also gotten five sacks and a forced fumble from Monroe as well as five tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal from Kilgo. Regardless, the Terps need the defensive line to be better than it was against Ohio State, when the Buckeyes ran for 269 yards while averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
Mark Konezny / USA Today Sports
All four of Maryland's starting linebackers have missed time due to injury. But this group and the defense as a whole have been markedly better when starting inside linebackers Cole Farrand and L.A. Goree (pictured) have been on the field together, with the exception of last week's game against Ohio State. Farrand has 52 tackles despite missing large portions of two games. Goree has 52 tackles as well despite missing a game. And the Terps have gotten a Big Ten-high 8.5 tackles for a loss from sophomore outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue, including three sacks. Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Jalen Brooks has struggled at times in place of injured starter Matt Robinson. However, Brooks has improved, and Robinson might be back as soon as next week's game against Iowa. Maryland is also beginning to get contributions from senior outside linebacker Yannik Cudjoe-Virgil (Towson), who missed three games because of a foot injury and has been working back to full speed.
Maryland is in the midst of a bye week before resuming play next week against Iowa. At the midpoint of their regular season, the Terps are 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Here is a look at how Maryland's defense and special teams have fared through those six games. -- Matt Zenitz
By Matt Zenitz, Baltimore Sun Media Group