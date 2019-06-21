Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Sports College Sports College Basketball

Grading the Terps' defense and special teams through six games

Maryland is in the midst of a bye week before resuming play next week against Iowa. At the midpoint of their regular season, the Terps are 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Here is a look at how Maryland's defense and special teams have fared through those six games. -- Matt Zenitz
By Matt Zenitz, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
81°