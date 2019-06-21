Grading the Terps' defense and special teams through six games

Mark Konezny / USA Today Sports

All four of Maryland's starting linebackers have missed time due to injury. But this group and the defense as a whole have been markedly better when starting inside linebackers Cole Farrand and L.A. Goree (pictured) have been on the field together, with the exception of last week's game against Ohio State. Farrand has 52 tackles despite missing large portions of two games. Goree has 52 tackles as well despite missing a game. And the Terps have gotten a Big Ten-high 8.5 tackles for a loss from sophomore outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue, including three sacks. Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Jalen Brooks has struggled at times in place of injured starter Matt Robinson. However, Brooks has improved, and Robinson might be back as soon as next week's game against Iowa. Maryland is also beginning to get contributions from senior outside linebacker Yannik Cudjoe-Virgil (Towson), who missed three games because of a foot injury and has been working back to full speed.