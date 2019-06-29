Grading the Terps' offense through six games

Michael Hickey, Getty Images

The combination of Brandon Ross, Wes Brown, Albert Reid, Jacquille Veii and fullback Kenny Goins has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry the past four games. To be fair, though, struggles along the offensive line have as much to do with that, if not more, than the running backs. And the running backs have done some good things. Ross has bounced back from three early fumbles and has made some plays as both a ball-carrier and as a pass-catcher. Ross ran for 61 yards on just six carries against Indiana on Sept. 27, had five catches for 50 yards against West Virginia on Sept. 13, had a 90-yard touchdown catch-and-run against Syracuse on Sept. 20 and turned a screen pass into a 36-yard touchdown against Indiana. Wes Brown had 142 yards on 26 carries against James Madison and South Florida. And for the year, he has eight catches for 99 yards. The Terps have also gotten contributions from Reid, Veii and Goins.