Grading the Terps' offense through six games

C.J. Brown is a sixth-year senior with a good grasp of offensive coordinator Mike Locksley's offense, and Maryland's coaches trust him to keep mistakes to a minimum. Brown is also a talented runner who rushed for three touchdowns against James Madison and 161 yards and a touchdown against West Virginia. However, the Terps need Brown to be a lot better and a lot more consistent as a passer than he has been through six games. Brown has completed just 57.5 percent of his passes, has thrown just seven touchdowns and has been off-target on a number of throws that could have produced big plays.
The combination of Brandon Ross, Wes Brown, Albert Reid, Jacquille Veii and fullback Kenny Goins has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry the past four games. To be fair, though, struggles along the offensive line have as much to do with that, if not more, than the running backs. And the running backs have done some good things. Ross has bounced back from three early fumbles and has made some plays as both a ball-carrier and as a pass-catcher. Ross ran for 61 yards on just six carries against Indiana on Sept. 27, had five catches for 50 yards against West Virginia on Sept. 13, had a 90-yard touchdown catch-and-run against Syracuse on Sept. 20 and turned a screen pass into a 36-yard touchdown against Indiana. Wes Brown had 142 yards on 26 carries against James Madison and South Florida. And for the year, he has eight catches for 99 yards. The Terps have also gotten contributions from Reid, Veii and Goins.
Maryland's football team is in the midst of a bye week before resuming play next week against Iowa. At the midpoint of their regular season, the Terps are 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. During the next couple days, we will take a look at how each position group has fared through those six games. Here are the offensive grades: -- Matt Zenitz