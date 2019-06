Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Led by 28 points by Jairus Lyles, above, UMBC turns into U Must Be Cinderella shortly before midnight Friday by stunning Virginia, 74-54, in the first round in Charlotte, N.C., becoming the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in 136 tries in NCAA men's tournament history. The Retrievers make 12 of 24 3-point attempts and hold the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season and tournament champion to 4-for-22 from long distance. The Cavaliers, who enter the night allowing 53.4 points a game, give up 53 in the second half; they had been the only team in the country that hadn't allowed more than 70 in a game in 2017-18. UMBC, the America East tournament champion after finishing second to Vermont in the regular season, hadn't won a game by 20 points since Jan. 15. Six days after that it somehow lost at Albany, 83-39.