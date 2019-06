Howard Smith, USA TODAY Sports

Record: 20-9 (11-3) Coach: Pat Skerry, 3rd year Key players: Jerrelle Benimon (18.9 ppg, 11.7 rpg), Rafriel Guthrie (12.0 ppg), Marcus Damas (11.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg) Outlook: Just two years after a one-win season, the Tigers have rebuilt themselves into one of the conference's premier squads. They lean heavily on Benimon (above), a Georgetown transfer who was the CAA Player of the Year last season. Towson is 7-7 this season away from the new SECU Arena.