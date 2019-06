The former Mount St. Joseph forward is averaging 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in his senior season at Elon.

The former Mount St. Joseph guard is averaging 13.8 points and 4.9 assists in his senior season at Notre Dame.

The Baltimore-area's high school class of 2010 was loaded with basketball talent. Here's an update of where each senior on that year's All-Metro first team is now (plus C.J. Fair, who is part of that class but spent his senior season at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire).