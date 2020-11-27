After back-to-back losing seasons, Navy women’s basketball aims to make progress under first-year coach Tim Taylor

Before Navy women’s basketball can turn things around, there needs to be trust between the new coaching staff, led by head coach Tim Taylor, and the players.
Fortunately, Taylor likes this group. Senior captain Sophie Gatzounas said they like him, too.
“Things have been a lot more positive in the team environment this year. It’s a lot of learning, it’s a lot of hands-on, but I definitely think the girls are receptive to his coaching style,” Gatzounas said. “A lot of energy, a lot of teaching. It’s been great.”
Along with mentoring, inspiring and preaching accountability, Taylor hopes he and his staff instill confidence in one another to slowly regenerate a Navy women’s basketball program that finished last in the Patriot League last season and has had back-to-back losing seasons. It was only three years ago that the Midshipmen went 25-8 and finished third in the league while playing in the Patriot League Tournament championship game.
Taylor, who was hired April 28 to replace longtime coach Stefanie Pemper, has 12 years of experience as a Division I assistant coach with him. But he understands as a first-year college head coach with no track record that building trust is key.
“It’s a new regimen. I call it a ‘new Navy,’” Taylor said, “because it’s one of those things where I have to build trust in them and they have to build trust in me, and all that’s through really day-to-day activity where they feel like you’re going to be there for them.”
That quickly-forming bond between staff and players is coming through in the kind of offense the Mids expect to run.
“We have a few sets, but coach Taylor is giving us the freedom to be creative and play to each other’s strengths,” Gatzounas said. “ ... This year, we’ll be more of a free-flowing offense to give people the opportunities to create shots for themselves, get each other open and make some buckets.”
That gradual success begins with the right leadership. The team’s sole captain and one of two seniors on this year’s roster, Gatzounas has an unusual transition into that role.
“A lot of it has been off the court, making sure people are handling what they need to handle, especially in the COVID environment and the really dynamic Naval Academy environment right now,” Gatzounas said. “I’ve really had to take the role of making sure everyone’s in the right head-space and is able to come to practice every day and give their best, just to ensure we carry out a safe season.”
Mary Kate Ulasewicz, last year’s leading scorer with 10.5 points per game, graduated in the spring. It will be a joint effort to fill that role but it begins with junior guard Jennifer Coleman, who missed half of last season due to complications with academics but impressed in her freshman year as a full-season starter. She was a three-time Patriot League Rookie of the Week and led the Mids with 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game to go with 1.8 steals per contest (52 total), fourth-best in the Patriot League. Coleman averaged 9.7 points per game but played in 15 games and made just two starts a season ago.
Also returning to the fold is McDonogh product and Baltimore native Kolbi Green, who averaged 8.6 points and 2.8 steals and rebounds in nine games and led Navy to its first win over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent, Clemson, with 17 points and eight steals before the guard was dismissed from the roster in early December for “for a failure to meet team standards,” former coach Pemper said. In practice this fall, Taylor said the junior has been playing “extremely well.”
Sophomore Mimi Schrader has progressed in both the practices and during the offseason in Taylor’s point of view. The 5-foot-9 guard netted 75 points (2.7 average) last year, with a single-game high of 11 at Colgate.
Gatzounas is also expected to step up offensively. The Massachusetts native led the Mids in field goal shooting (45.5%), where she ranked ninth in the conference, as well as rebounds per game (5.2) and blocks (13).
“Those four are the nucleus of what we’re building around,” Taylor said. “I also feel really comfortable with the freshman class.”
Of the five plebes joining Navy’s ranks, two newcomers, 6-foot-1 forward Morganne Andrews (Martinsburg, WV) and 6-foot guard Sydne Watts (Canton, Ga.), will not only supply some much-needed height to the floor but also talent that Taylor has already witnessed make an impact in practice.
Though Taylor is personally familiar with other Patriot League coaches and the talent that brims within the conference, this is still his first foray into playing in it. There will be no preseason poll to set expectations until later in the winter, when the bulk of the league begins conference-only play; Army and Navy were the exception for similar reasons as fall sports.
With that in mind, and that the Patriot League divides into three geographically-based decisions to curb possible spread across the eastern seaboard this year, Taylor isn’t sure where the Mids fit among conference contenders yet.
Then, of course, the pandemic continues to play a chief concern in how the league schedule acts out. Already in practice, the coach said there have been players missing for two to five days at a time because, for example, a roommate tested positive. Depth on this 15-player roster will likely crop up as an issue, though Gatzounas noted how lucky she felt to be able to participate in a somewhat normal preseason.
“I think if you start focusing on where you’re going to fall [in the conference], I think that’s going to be a problem,” Taylor said. “I think all you can focus on, especially this year, is getting better, making every player better, because you never know who you’re going to have or not.”
Though Taylor’s coaching resume bred winning programs in high school to college basketball, he knows winning in Annapolis may take some time.
“I don’t really focus on the losing to winning. We focus on the progress,” Taylor said. “Throughout my career, when we’ve done that, we’ve been really successful. We’ve been able to turn programs around pretty quickly when we focus on the day-to-day and not on winning or losing. Win the day, and all of a sudden it becomes: ‘When did they become so good?’”
Navy at a glance
Head coach: Tim Taylor, first year (134-44 overall at high school level)
2019-20 Record: 7-23 overall, 2-16 (10th, last) in Patriot League
Top players: Jennifer Coleman (Jr., G), Sophie Gatzounas (Sr., G), Kolbi Green (Jr., G), Mimi Schrader (So., G)
Season opener: Sunday, 2 p.m. at George Mason (9-21 overall, 3-13 in Atlantic 10)