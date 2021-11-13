Keve Aluma, Hunter Cattoor lead way as Virginia Tech routs Navy, 77-57, in nightcap of Veterans Classic

Any thoughts that Navy men’s basketball would pull off a second straight upset of an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent were quickly dispelled Friday night.
Virginia Tech came out fired up and focused on both ends of the floor and jumped all over Navy early on in the nightcap of the Veterans Classic. The Hokies played lockdown defense in forcing the Midshipmen into three missed shots and two turnovers in the early going. Meanwhile, all five starters contributed points during the initial four minutes as the visitors took a nine-point lead into the first media timeout.
Basically, Virginia Tech did to Navy what the latter did to No. 25 Virginia on the way to a stunning victory in Tuesday’s night’s season opener at John Paul Jones Arena. The Hokies set the tone from the outset and and never let up.
Junior guard Hunter Cattoor drained five 3-pointers in scoring 19 points as Virginia Tech controlled play from start to finish in routing Navy, 77-57, before a boisterous crowd of 4,784 at Alumni Hall.
Senior forward Keve Aluma more than lived up to his billing as an All-ACC selection and likely NBA draft pick by netting 20 points on the strength of 10-for-10 free-throw shooting.
Point guard Storm Murphy added 11 points and did a superb job of running the offense for Virginia Tech (2-0), which shot a sizzling 50% from the field. High-flying forward Justyn Mutts threw down three highlight reels dunks in netting nine points for the Hokies, who made 15 of 19 free throws.
Navy coach Ed DeChellis singled out Murphy, a transfer from Wofford, for setting the table for the Virginia Tech offense.
“I thought Virginia Tech was very, very good tonight. It’s a very talented basketball team,” DeChellis said. “They have great length, great post play, guys who can really shoot on the perimeter, and they added a guy who can really delivers the ball to everybody. They were challenging to guard.”
Junior forward Tyler Nelson made 5 of 6 field goals in scoring 15 points to lead Navy (1-1), which trailed by double digits from the 7:57 mark of the first half until the end. Senior guard Greg Summers totaled 10 points and five rebounds for the Midshipmen, who are 2-5 in the doubleheader format of the Veterans Classic.
Navy beat George Washington last season in a single game that was billed as the Veterans Classic but did not feature any of the standard elements of the event.
“Offensively, we didn’t make any shots. If you’re going to [beat] a team like that you need to score the ball and we didn’t,” DeChellis said.
After out-rebounding Virginia in Charlottesville, Navy could not duplicate the feat on its home floor. Aluma and Mutts both snagged six rebounds as Virginia Tech finished with a 35-29 advantage in that category.
The Midshipmen made 11 of 21 3-pointers versus the Cavaliers but were off the mark and finished 3-for-35 from beyond the arc in their home opener.
“They closed out really quickly on guys and challenged shots. Also, I didn’t think we got the ball inside very well to sink their defense some and get better shots,” DeChellis said. “I think we’re a solid 3-point shooting team; we just weren’t tonight.”
It was a tremendous atmosphere with a large contingent from the Brigade of Midshipmen packing the stands behind the home basket and making considerable noise. However, the rabid Virginia Tech faithful also showed up in force and filled all the sections behind the visiting bench and basket.
That initial television timeout did nothing to cool off Virginia Tech, which followed with a 9-2 run that forced DeChellis to call a timeout with his team trailing 22-6 at the 13-minute mark.
Nelson provided a spark with a long jumper and 3-pointer as the Mids briefly cut the deficit to seven (24-17) with 8:50 remaining. However, the Hokies quickly pushed the margin back to 14, with Mutts capping the run by following a missed shot with a spectacular one-handed dunk.
“They’re long, they’re athletic and their physical,” DeChellis said. “I knew the speed would be different than we’re used to playing. I don’t think we ever got caught up to the speed.”
It was like that throughout the game, with every Navy charge rebuffed powerfully by Virginia Tech. Cattoor drained a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Hokies closed the first half with another strong run to take a commanding 45-27 lead.
Cattoor and Aluma had 13 and 12 points, respectively, in the first half as Virginia Tech totaled 18 points in the paint and 12 off turnovers. The Hokies shot 53.6% (15-28) from the field before the break.
It was more of the same in the second half with Navy reducing the deficit to 10 on a pair of Njoku free throws at the 13:55 mark. A 3-point play by Alleyne followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Mutts and Cattoor promptly pushed the lead to 19. The Hokies would lead by as much as 21 points on three occasions in the second half.
“We just couldn’t guard them. We were a step behind them in everything we did,” DeChellis said. “They just scored, scored scored — we never really stopped them. They just did what they wanted to do.”
Nelson thought Virginia Tech was bigger, stronger and more physical than Virginia. He was disappointed the Midshipmen did not match the Hokies in terms of work rate.
“It was a different pace of game, a different physicality. Their guards come off the screens very quickly,” Nelson said. “I don’t think we came out with the same energy as we did in the Virginia game. I think that was the main problem — our energy level.”
NAVY@LOUISVILLE
Monday, 8 p.m.
TV: ACC Network
Latest College Basketball
Radio: 1430 AM