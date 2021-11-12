Coming off season-opening upset of Virginia, Navy men’s basketball welcomes Virginia Tech for Veterans Classic

There was never a chance coach Mike Young was going to let his Virginia Tech basketball team overlook Navy in advance of Friday night’s matchup in the Veterans Classic.
However, any possibility the Hokies players might not listen to their coach and still take the Midshipmen lightly went out the window earlier this week.
Navy sent a strong message in the season opener by stunning No. 25 Virginia on the road Tuesday night. The Midshipmen shot a sizzling 45% from the floor, drained 11 3-pointers and outrebounded the Cavaliers on the way to a 66-58 victory.
“Navy was good. That was no fluke. They didn’t kick one in at the buzzer. They led for 32 minutes,” Young said. “[Coach Ed DeChellis’] bunch competed and played very well. That was quite an impressive win.”
Navy will look to make it two in a row against Atlantic Coast Conference competition when it hosts Virginia Tech in the nightcap of the Veterans Classic at Alumni Hall. on Friday. Utah State takes on Richmond in the opener at 6 p.m. with both games being broadcast by CBS Sports Network.
While the three visiting teams were touring the Naval Academy Thursday morning, DeChellis was putting his team through a grueling 90-minute practice. The 11th-year coach headed to Bancroft Hall afterward to join the Richmond, Utah State and Virginia Tech traveling parties for lunch at King Hall.
DeChellis has devoted the past two days to making sure his players know an upset victory over Virginia does not carry over. Virginia Tech, which returns three starters, was picked to place fifth out of 15 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the media’s preseason poll.
“Our players got grounded for 90 minutes in the gym just now. They understand how good Virginia Tech is, and they understand that we’re not going to sneak up on anybody anymore,” DeChellis said. “I’ll tell these guys when they’re good, and we’ve got long way to go before I do that. We have the potential to be good, but we’re not there yet. We won one game.”
DeChellis and Young have known each other since their days in the Southern Conference when DeChellis was coach at East Tennessee State from 1996 through 2003 and Young was an assistant at Wofford before succeeding Richard Johnson as coach in 2002.
“Ed is a great friend and a great coach. He had some really good teams at East Tennessee State,” said Young, who kept tabs on DeChellis as he moved on to Penn State then Navy.
Young has always been impressed by the blue-collar mentality of DeChellis-coached teams and said the film shows the Midshipmen play extremely hard with great toughness.
“They’re cutting is as physical and violent as I’ve seen in some time. They’re a real load,” he said.
Young took note of the fact Navy grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and turned them into 10 second-chance points against Virginia. The Midshipmen also forced 14 turnovers and scored 22 points off those.
“Their best offense might be somebody chucking it up there on the rim. It looks like they’ve got nine guys going to the offensive glass,” Young said. “Without question, the two keys for our team tomorrow night are rebounding and taking care of the ball.”
Young won 299 games during a 17-year tenure at Wofford and was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year four times. The Terriers went 30-5 overall and 18-0 in the conference during the 2018-19 season, upsetting Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Young has led Virginia Tech into the NCAA Tournament all three seasons he’s been on the bench in Blacksburg.
“Mike’s a very good coach. He does a great job of utilizing his players as far as putting them into position to succeed offensively. He runs motion concepts, so it’s a tough team to guard,” said DeChellis, whose third-year assistant Drew Gibson played for Young at Wofford.
Virginia Tech is led by forward Keve Aluma, who was named second team All-ACC last season after averaging 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds last season. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound senior is a product of Stephen Decatur in Berlin.
Navy does not really have a post player that matches up well with Aluma, whose athleticism and versatility enable him to play inside and outside on the offensive end.
“We’ll run some different defenders at [Aluma] to try to keep in check,” DeChellis said. “He’s not the only offensive threat we need to worry about. Virginia Tech has a lot of weapons.”
Forward Justyn Mutts scored 15 points and guard Nahiem Alleyne added 13 in an 82-47 season-opening rout of Maine. Mutts is a graduate student, while Aluma is a redshirt senior. Starting guard Storm Murphy is another graduate student after transferring from Wofford.
“Virginia Tech is an experienced team with some players that have been together for a while, so it will be another big challenge,” DeChellis said.