Navy men’s basketball routs Washington College, 93-54, in lone home game in December

Sophomore guard Lysander Rehnstrom scored a career-high 13 points and was one of 13 players on the scoring sheet as Navy men’s basketball emptied the bench and took care of business at home on Sunday, easily defeating Division III Washington College, 93-54.

Navy never trailed and and raced out to a 25-11 lead in a game in which it shot 61.7% from the field, including 42.3% from 3-point range.

It was the only home game during the month of December for Navy, which is now 7-4 with one nonconference contest remaining — next Wednesday at VCU — before beginning Patriot League play.

For Navy coach Ed DeChellis, this game was all about managing stress, mainly due to a busy week off-the-court for his players.

“We had final [exams] all week and rightfully so these guys were focused on them. I tried to relate it to their everyday lives, and what they are going to do in the Navy and Marine Corps,” he said. “You have to be able to fight through those stressful times and how you handle them is really important.”

On the court, Navy used all 16 available players and the reserves wound up outscoring the starters, 52-41. In addition to Rehnstrom, sophomore guard Mac MacDonald and senior guard Patrick Dorsey each had nine points on a combined 6-for-8 shooting from the field.

“I think it is good that everybody plays. It helps morale, especially at this time of year, heading into Christmas,” DeChellis said.

As for the starters, they collectively shot 16-for-24 from the field and were led by senior co-captain Sean Yoder, who had 12 points and five rebounds,

“I think we are jelling at the right time, but when the [Patriot League games] begin, it’s going to be a whole new season,” Yoder said.

The Mids led by 34 points at halftime, 57-23, but DeChellis decided to give his starters some more playing time early in the second half. By the time all of them departed the game, Navy had extended their lead to 47 points, 89-42. Yoder said it was fun to see his teammates get some meaningful minutes.

“It’s pretty special. We compete every single day in practice and a lot of people don’t realize the amount of time the other guys put in when they are not playing [in a game],” DeChellis said. “It’s good to see them come in and get their confidence up, playing loose, and having fun.”

And while Yoder and his fellow starters had a lot to smile about from the bench for most of the second half, their coach kept his game-face on the entire time.

“I don’t think Patton smiled at Rommel when he was battling in North Africa. It’s not in my nature,” DeChellis said. “Our young players are playing checkers and I’m playing chess. I’m thinking if Boston [University] is watching this game, what do they see. I’m trying to make multiple moves in my mind, while these guys are playing checkers. I’m an intense guy inside.”

Something else that occupies DeChellis’ time is thinking about the number of different illnesses circulating through the area. Sophomore Kam Summers and junior Austin Inge both sat out with flu-like symptoms, which allowed DeChellis to spread the minutes throughout the team even more.

“From what I read, flu season is really going to be rampant, and we are going to have stretches in the year when our guys are going to be sick and other guys are going to have to step-up,” he said. “It’s a negative that those guys are sick, but it’s a positive that we can get some other guys some [playing] time.”

After Wednesday’s game against VCU, Navy’s players will get a four-day break for Christmas before returning to Annapolis on Dec. 26 to begin preparing for Boston University and league play.

Navy at VCU

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: 1430 AM