Navy men’s basketball begins Patriot League play the same way it closed out nonconference schedule — on the road

Navy men’s basketball played only one home game in December. A month spent on the road seemed to take its toll on the Midshipmen, who lost five of six games against Division I opponents.

Navy started the season 5-1 with impressive victories over Princeton in the Veterans Classic, along with San Diego State and Youngstown State in a three-day, round-robin event at Alumni Hall. The Midshipmen closed out the nonconference schedule 7-5, which is more or less what coach Ed DeChellis thought it would be.

Navy forward Tyler Nelson handles the ball against Mount St. Mary's forward George Tinsley during the first half of a game on Nov. 26 in Annapolis. Nelson leads the Mids in scoring and is tied for first in rebounding. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

“I thought we might have one more win. We could have beaten Lipscomb or VMI on the road and didn’t,” DeChellis said. “I thought we had some good solid home wins. The December schedule has been brutal, really challenging in terms of travel and preparation.”

Navy opens Patriot League play Friday night at Boston University, which was picked second in the preseason poll. Extreme weather delivered a curveball to the weary Midshipmen, whose Southwest flight from BWI to Logan International was canceled. That forced the team to take a nine-hour bus ride from Annapolis to Boston.

As of Thursday afternoon, DeChellis was still uncertain whether the Midshipmen would be able to fly home. Another long bus ride would really compress the schedule as Navy faces a short turnaround, hosting Holy Cross on Monday.

After losing five seniors, including three starters, Navy has been in a bit of rebuilding mode this season. The Midshipmen had plenty of returning talent, but many of those players had not seen significant game action.

Seniors such as Nate Allison and Christian Jones, who have both played sparingly during their careers, have become key contributors. Sophomores such as Cam Summers and Mac MacDonald, who sat at the end of the bench as plebes, are now key parts of the rotation. Freshman Austin Benigni has been the most pleasant surprise, providing strong play at point guard.

Jones, who appeared in just 13 games through three seasons, has become a starter at the swingman spot. The Annapolis graduate is the team’s fourth-leading scorer with 7.8 points per game and is also grabbing almost three rebounds per game.

“Chris Jones has been a real bright spot. He’s got an opportunity and made the most of it,” DeChellis said. “He has stepped up and is scoring the ball.”

Benigni is slated to start at the point against Boston, supplanting junior Austin Inge in the lineup. The precocious plebe is second on the squad with 41 assists and has shown maturity well beyond his years.

“Austin Benigni is a smarty, savvy kid who has been playing well for a freshman,” DeChellis said.

Navy has been led all season by three senior starters — forwards Tyler Nelson and Daniel Deaver along with wing guard Sean Yoder. Nelson leads the Mids in scoring (13.3) points and is tied for first in rebounding (5.8). Deaver tops the team with 42 assists and is also grabbing 5.8 boards per game. Yoder is averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Navy forward Daniel Deaver defends a shot attempt by Mount St. Mary's forward George Tinsley during the second half of their game on Nov. 26 in Annapolis. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

DeChellis, in his 12th season on the sidelines, has built the Navy program on the principles of defense, rebounding and taking care of the ball. He believes the Mids must improve in all three categories in order to contend for the conference championship.

Navy is giving up 70 points per game, a figure that must drop against Patriot League opponents. DeChellis said the Mids should be holding teams in the low 60s.

“I think the thing that has to improve for this team to be successful going forward is the defense. We’re just not where we need to be defensively,” he said. “We’ve got some guys that haven’t played and are learning as they go.”

Navy allowed 80 points or more in suffering three straight losses to Lipscomb, VMI and West Virginia. DeChellis said the Mids must shore up both their post and perimeter defense.

“We need to do a better job with positioning and a better job with our rotations, we need to help out on drives better and we need to challenge shots better,” he said. “Our defensive mindset is just not what it needs to be and we’ve really tried to work on that the past two weeks. We’re doing defensive drills to start off every practice.”

Navy is outrebounding opponents by an average of 2.3 rebounds a game. DeChellis likes the work the Midshipmen are doing on the defensive backboards, but believes they could be more active attacking the glass on the offensive end.

“We’re doing a good job of defensive rebounding. We’re blocking out and not giving up second shots,” he said. “We need to improve our offensive rebounding. That comes down to hard work, anticipation and having a feel for where the ball is going to come off the rim.”

Frontcourt depth is an issue for Navy as Deaver and Allison are the only true post players who are part of the 10-man rotation. DeChellis said the coaching staff is working hard to develop 6-foot-10 freshman Aidan Kehoe and is hopeful 6-foot-9 sophomore Mitch Fischer (Loyola Blakefield) could also eventually contribute.

Navy was picked fourth in the Patriot League preseason poll, behind two-time defending champion Colgate, Boston and Lehigh and just ahead of archrival Army. American, which has a ton of returning talent, won eight straight games, upsetting D.C. rivals Georgetown and George Washington in the process.

“I think there is more parity in the league than ever before. I don’t think any team is going through the league unscathed,” DeChellis said.