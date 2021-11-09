Loaded with returning talent, Navy men’s basketball challenging itself with tough nonconference schedule

Coach Ed DeChellis has put together a rigorous nonconference schedule for Navy men’s basketball.
Some of the games are by design: DeChellis added Tuesday night’s season opener at Virginia and Friday night’s Veterans Classic matchup with Virginia Tech during the offseason.
Some of the contests were carryovers from contracts: Next Monday night’s road game at Louisville is one of several being played this season after getting canceled a year ago due to the pandemic.
“We look forward to a very aggressive, challenging schedule,” DeChellis said. “This is by far the hardest nonconference schedule we’ve had during my time here. Our kids are really excited to play this schedule.”
What’s notable is that DeChellis is quite content with the 11-game nonconference slate, which concludes with Towson coming to Annapolis on Dec. 22, because the 11th-year coach has an extremely experienced team he believes has championship capability.
Navy returns four starters and a total of 10 lettermen from the 2020-21 squad that captured the Patriot League regular-season championship with a 12-1 mark. The Midshipmen finished 15-3 overall after getting upset by Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament.
“We’re very excited about this team. We’ve got some really talented players,” DeChellis said. “We’ve got an older team with a lot of returning guys, so there’s a lot of experience. We’ve got a bunch of guys who have played a lot of minutes.”
Navy may not be at full strength for Tuesday’s night opener against No. 25 Virginia, the 2019 NCAA champion.
Starting center and captain Richard Njoku missed more than three weeks with an injury. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound senior is a go against the Cavaliers but is naturally rusty after such a long layoff.
Starting forward Tyler Nelson, who missed just over a week of practice with an ankle ailment, is also expected to play.
Two other returners in contention for starting spots — junior guard Patrick Dorsey and sophomore point guard Austin Inge — likely will not play Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries that have not allowed us to progress as fast as I wanted,” DeChellis said. “Good news is it’s given other guys a chance to get more practice reps.”
Navy graduated one starter, and the loss is significant since point guard Cam Davis led the team in scoring, assists and steals on the way to being named first team All-Patriot League. Davis averaged 17.1 points per game and was the go-to scorer whenever the game was on the line, making numerous clutch shots over the course of his senior season.
Senior wings John Carter Jr. and Greg Summers are the most likely candidates to step into that role after averaging 10.9 and 10.2 points, respectively, last season. However, DeChellis is still waiting to see who wants the ball at crunch time.
“That’s a good question. We don’t know yet,” DeChellis said when asked who would take the big shots. “We were talking about late-game scenarios in the staff meeting the other day. It may be the guy that’s playing well that night or wherever we have a mismatch.
“If we need to drive the ball and get the basket, it may be Greg Summers. If we need to make a jump shot, it may be John Carter or Pat Dorsey. If we want to go inside, I may draw up a play to get Richard Njoku the ball.”
Carter and Summers will both need to increase their offensive output to offset the loss of Davis. Both are capable of becoming All-Patriot League performers this season and will need to play at that level for the Midshipmen to have success.
Carter was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie team but has yet to fully reach the potential he displayed as a plebe. The 6-foot-4 swingman enters his final campaign with a career average of 9.8 points per game.
While DeChellis concedes the Midshipmen need more production out of Carter, he is more concerned about other aspects of the game. He is asking Carter to improve as a defender, rebounder and playmaker.
“You can’t validate yourself as a player by just trying to score. You need to make an impact in all areas of the game. John has shown a lot of growth and maturity and is doing everything I’ve asked of him,” DeChellis said.
“I think John’s had a really good preseason and is playing with a lot of confidence. He’s been very consistent and has shot the ball well. I think John is going to have a really good year.”
Summers stepped into a more prominent role last season, leading Navy in rebounding (6.2 per game), tying Davis for most steals (22) and ranking second in assists (38). He will shift over to point guard more often this season as the coaching staff likes his ability to drive and distribute.
“Greg is a very good on-ball defender and rebounds very well on both ends of the floor,” DeChellis said. “We like when Greg grabs a defensive rebound and pushes the ball to start the break. We want to see Greg take the ball to the basket, draw fouls and get to the free-throw line. He also can drive the ball and create for others.”
Njoku, who was voted team captain, has come a long way since arriving at the Naval Academy from St. John’s College High in D.C. He was named to the Patriot League All-Defensive team last season and improved as a low-post scorer, often energizing teammates with rim-rattling dunks.
DeChellis described Njoku as a “very powerful player with a lot of bounce” and praised his ability to block or alter shots.
“I always want our captain to be the hardest worker, and Richard is certainly that,” DeChellis said. “Sometimes I have to slow down Richard. He’s always diving on the floor or flying over the scorer’s table in practice. I have to ask him to save that for the games.”
Njoku expressed great pride in being elected captain and noted he will be leaning on classmates such as Carter and Summers.
“It’s very impactful that my teammates have that level of trust in my leadership. We have an amazing array of senior leaders, so to be voted into this position is amazing,” he said.
Inge was being groomed as the heir apparent to Davis, seeing significant action at point guard as a plebe. The 6-foot, 190-pound youngster from Greensboro, North Carolina, posted season-highs of 10 points and five steals against American and made an impact in many other games.
However, the preseason injury has given junior P.J. Roach Jr. an opportunity to make an impact at the position. Roach has only played in five varsity games due to multiple injuries and missed all of 2020-21 after undergoing knee surgery.
“Austin has more game experience and showed last season he could command the floor,” DeChellis said. “P.J. is a different type of player — speed, athletic and a solid shooter.”
DeChellis believes Navy can operate with a 10-man rotation when fully healthy. Dorsey emerged as a key contributor a year ago, starting five games and scoring 89 points in 13 conference contests, including 13 points and eight rebounds against archrival Army.
Junior power forward Daniel Deaver played in 29 games with five starts the previous two seasons.
During the preseason, the coaching staff has experimented with having Nelson and fellow junior Jaylen Walker — a center and power forward — on the floor together in order to open the floor.
After appearing in 30 games as the backup point guard as a freshman, Sean Yoder only got into 14 contests as a sophomore after shifting to the wing. DeChellis said 6-foot-7, 230-pound junior Nate Allison is vastly improved and will bolster the frontcourt rotation.
A pair of plebes — wing guards Lysander Rehnstrom and Mac MacDonald — have also shown the potential to eventually earn minutes.
After navigating a difficult 2020-21 season amidst coronavirus, the Midshipmen got caught at the end when Davis and Njoku were unable to play in the Patriot League tournament game against Loyola because of contact tracing.
It brought a brutal end to an otherwise successful campaign and DeChellis bemoaned not being able to put his best team on the court when it really mattered during the postseason. No matter the circumstances, Navy came up short in its bid to capture the conference championship and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m trying to create that chip on the shoulder. We didn’t get what we wanted. We didn’t get to cut down the nets,” he said. “I want this team to experience going to the NCAA Tournament.”
NAVY@NO. 25 VIRGINIA
Today, 9 p.m.
Latest College Basketball
TV: ACC Network Radio: 1430 AM