Navy-Loyola Maryland women’s basketball weekend games postponed again due to coronavirus

The Navy and Loyola Maryland women’s basketball teams just cannot seem to get together.
For the second time this month, weekend games between the Midshipmen and Greyhounds have been postponed due to coronavirus issues.
As was the case in early January, a positive COVID-19 test within the Navy program prompted the postponement. Loyola and Navy now have four games that must be rescheduled.
Loyola now will take on Lafayette College this weekend in a pair of Patriot League contests.
The Greyhounds will host the Leopards in a 1 p.m. game on Saturday and they will then travel to Easton, Pennsylvania for a game on Lafayette’s home floor at 2 p.m. the following day.
This marks the third set of weekend games postponed for Navy women’s basketball because of positive testing involving a Tier 1 individual, defined as someone for “whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition.”
Navy did not play Bucknell Jan. 2-3 on the opening weekend of Patriot League play due to a Tier 1 positive test. Those two games have not been rescheduled.
The Midshipmen remained under quarantine until Jan. 10, forcing that weekend’s games against the Greyhounds to be postponed. Navy finally played its Patriot League opener Jan. 16 against American.
Navy (2-6, 2-2) also completed a weekend doubleheader at Army West Point last weekend.
A news release issued by the Patriot League stated the latest contests between Navy and Loyola will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the conference office.
Navy first-year coach Tim Taylor admitted it was disappointing that one positive test within the Tier 1 group has sidelined the entire program.
“It is difficult to postpone this weekend as I feel our team was finally getting healthy and developing a practice as well as a game rhythm. Pauses slow down the incremental progress we have been making the past couple of weeks,” Taylor said. “As we move forward, we will continue to focus on safeguarding the health and safety of our midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches, and our extended Naval Academy family.”
Navy has six Patriot League games remaining on the schedule with weekend doubleheaders versus American (Feb. 6-7), Lafayette (Feb. 13-14) and Army (Feb. 20-21).
Member schools must play a minimum of 12 Patriot League games in order to be eligible for the postseason tournament. Navy will need to make up at least two of the six postponed games to reach that number.
Navy is a member of the South Division along with Loyola (0-4, 0-2) and American (3-3, 3-3). The top two teams in each division earn automatic berths into the Patriot League Tournament.
Latest College Basketball
“The Patriot League is working with all schools to make up games and assist programs to reach the required 12 games necessary to compete in the Patriot League Tournament,” Taylor said. “After this weekend plays out, only two schools will have competed in all 10 games so there are many adjustments that lie ahead for the February schedule.”