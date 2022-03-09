Navy men’s basketball looks to upset defending champion Colgate in Patriot League tournament final

Navy men’s basketball outlasted Boston University in a thrilling back-and-forth battle in the Patriot League tournament semifinals on Sunday. The second-seeded Midshipmen survived a furious finish that saw the Terriers fight back from a five-point deficit in the final minute of regulation to force overtime.
As a reward for its gritty, determined effort, Navy gets to travel to Hamilton, New York, to take on top-seeded Colgate — a red-hot team riding a 14-game winning streak — in its first conference tournament final since 2001. If the Raiders defeat the Midshipmen, they will break a program record for consecutive victories set last season during their run to the Patriot League championship and berth in the NCAA tournament.
Navy would secure its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998 and 12th in program history with a victory Wednesday night.
“We’ve got good players who are super-committed to doing whatever necessary to win the game we’re playing on that day,” Colgate coach Matt Langel said. “We have an older group of guys who are winners and have worked really hard to get better each year.”
Colgate swept the season series with Navy on the way to posting a 16-2 conference record. The Midshipmen have now lost six straight and nine of the last 10 meetings with the Raiders.
For the second straight game, Navy will face an opponent featuring three All-Patriot League performers. Senior point guard Nelly Cummings and senior wing guard Tucker Richardson were both first-team selections, while junior center Keegan Records was a third-team choice.
Cummings (14.5 points per game) and Richardson (12.6) set the pace as all five starters are averaging double figures. The Raiders are the Patriot League’s highest-scoring team with 76 points per game, but most important to their success is that they’ve recorded assists on 569 of their 919 made field goals.
“Colgate is a very good passing team. Every one of their players has a positive assist-to-turnover ratio. They don’t throw the ball away; they don’t turn it over,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. “Most teams that are good passing teams are also good shooting teams. They’re one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country. They have skilled guys that make open 3s.”
Colgate is shooting 47% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc as a team. Senior guard Jack Ferguson leads the Raiders with 88 3-pointers, 20 more than Richardson. Ferguson made 7 of 8 3s in scoring a career-high 28 points in Sunday’s semifinal victory over Lehigh.
“[Ferguson] is an outstanding catch-and-shoot guy. If he’s open, he’s making it,” DeChellis said. “He’s really shooting the ball at a high clip of late.”
Richardson is the first player in Colgate history to surpass 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists. The 6-foot-5 wing has scored 20 points or more five times this season and also leads the team in assists (3.8 per game) while ranking second in rebounding (5.7).
DeChellis said Colgate runs a lot of plays for Richardson, who can shoot the 3 or create off the dribble using ball screens. He is also an outstanding defender and will likely get the assignment of covering Navy leading scorer John Carter Jr.
“I think Richardson really impacts the game on both ends of the floor. He’s just a strong basketball player who can do a lot of different things,” DeChellis said.
Records, who is 6 feet 10 and 245 pounds, is averaging 10.2 points with most of his baskets coming off post-up or pick-and-roll plays. He’s a skilled finisher around the basket with both hands, DeChellis said.
The Raiders have another beefy big man coming off the bench in 6-10, 270-pound Jeff Woodward. Records and Woodward are similar in that both do a superb job of passing out of the post whenever double-teamed.
“It’s hard to take one or two guys out of the offense because they’re such a balanced team,” DeChellis said of Colgate. “They play seven or eight guys and they’re all very good.”
Records poured in 25 points, while Cummings added 16 as Colgate routed Navy 69-50 in the first meeting at Alumni Hall on Jan. 13. The Midshipmen played much better in the rematch at Cotterell Court before falling 74-69 in their regular-season finale.
“Up there, we did a great job of controlling tempo and were in the game the whole way. We just made some mistakes in the last five minutes of the game,” DeChellis said. “Hopefully, that gives us some confidence going into this game on Wednesday night.”
Carter, a second team all-conference pick, is the only Navy player averaging in double figures (13.7). The 6-4 swingman tops the team in steals (31) and is tied for second in rebounding (4.4).
Senior guard Greg Summers is Navy’s leading rebounder (4.9) and second-leading scorer (8.9 points). After playing point guard throughout the season, Summers has been moved to the wing during the two Patriot League tournament games in hopes of increasing his production.
Summers stepped up during Sunday’s semifinals, equaling Carter with 21 points while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing off five assists. He converted consecutive 3-point plays early in overtime to put the Midshipmen ahead to stay.
“I think teams often reflect their coaches in a lot of ways. This Navy team certainly reflects the personality of Coach DeChellis,” Langel said. “He’s built that program on strong characteristics. Navy is very calculated in how they attack and defend. They have tremendous determination, organization, attention to detail and structure.”
Navy ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense, holding opponents to 59.7 points per game on 40 percent field goal shooting. Almost every Patriot League coach has talked about how the Midshipmen defend at an elite level for the entire shot clock and simply do not give up many open looks.
“They’re very connected, very structured on the defensive end. They’re veteran guys who are experienced and know what their responsibilities are,” Langel said. “They’re so disciplined, so hard-working and play a very physical brand of defense. They don’t seem to get fatigued. They wear you down.”
PATRIOT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
NAVY@COLGATE
Today, 7:30 p.m.
Latest College Basketball
TV: CBS Sports Network Radio: 1430 AM