Navy women’s basketball standout Jennifer Coleman named to All-Patriot League second team

A pair of Navy women’s basketball players have received postseason honors from the Patriot League.
Junior combination guard Jennifer Coleman was named second team All-Patriot League, while senior forward Sophie Gatzounas received third team laurels.
Coleman averaged a double-double this season with 17.1 points and 11.3 rebounds while playing 36.9 minutes per game in nine games. The 5-foot-9 Virginia native also led the Midshipmen with 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Coleman ranked fourth or better in all five of those categories among Patriot League players, finishing second in rebounds, assists and minutes, while standing third in scoring and fourth in steals.
Coleman debuted with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists at Morgan State on December 18. She scored 21 points or more in three other contests, while grabbing 12 or more rebounds five times in recording double-doubles in seven of nine games.
Gatzounas, the team captain, had her best season as a senior — averaging 13.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The 5-foot-9 Massachusetts resident carried a heavy load during nonconference play, averaging 18.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in four games.
Gatzounas poured in a career-high 26 points in 39 minutes of play against George Mason and played all 40 minutes at Morgan State.
Gatzounas came up big in two games against archrival Army, scoring 16 and 17 points as Navy split a weekend doubleheader in West Point. She ranked fourth in the Patriot League in minutes played, sixth in blocks, eighth in scoring and 11th in steals.
Schedule adjustments
Navy athletics has started the process of rescheduling events not being played during a 10-day pause in activities due to a coronavirus spike at the academy.
On Wednesday, the academy announced the women’s lacrosse game with Bucknell has been shifted from Sunday to May 1. That Patriot League game will now be part of a doubleheader with Navy men’s lacrosse, which hosts Virginia at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Navy men’s lacrosse was supposed to travel to Bucknell on Saturday and that contest has been postponed to a date to be determined.
Meanwhile, Navy baseball games against Towson and Massachusetts will not be played this week. The Midshipmen will make up the game with the Tigers on May 5 at Max Bishop Stadium.
Academic honor
Navy captain Cam Davis was among six players named to the Patriot League All-Academic team for men’s basketball. It was the second straight season the senior from Missouri has been selected for the honor.
Davis has posted a 3.46 grade point average as an ocean engineering major and received academic honors from the Naval Academy in six of seven completed semesters. He was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches honor roll last season and was awarded a scholarship to begin graduate school at Massachusetts Institute of Technology next year.
Davis will work toward a degree in applied ocean science and engineering as part of a special master’s program jointly run by MIT and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute.