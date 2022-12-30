Lengthy scoreless stretch dooms winless Navy women’s basketball in 62-39 loss to Boston University in Patriot League opener

Boston University women’s basketball was predicted to win the Patriot League in a preseason poll, while Navy was picked last.

You would never have known there was such a disparity between the teams for the better part of three quarters of Friday afternoon’s conference opener. The Midshipmen hung tight with the Terriers for 26 minutes of play before everything fell apart.

Advertisement

Navy freshman forward Gia Pissot races to grab a loose ball during Friday's game against Boston University. (Debbie Latta)

Senior guard Sydney Johnson and junior forward Caitlin Weimar combined for 30 points and Boston University took advantage of an extended Navy scoring drought to turn a close contest into a rout, winning 62-39 at Alumni Hall in Annapolis.

Johnson, who was voted preseason Player of the Year, persevered through some early shooting struggles to total 15 points, three assists and two steals. Weimar came off the bench and was extremely effective inside, scoring 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting, also grabbing 12 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.

Advertisement

Reserves Lauren Davenport and Kelsi Mingo added seven points apiece for Boston (6-6, 1-0), which outscored Navy, 38-17, in the second half.

Junior forward Sydne Watts scored 15 points to lead winless Navy (0-12, 0-1), which suffered its eighth loss by double digits. Freshman point guard Maren Louridas totaled 13 points and seven rebounds for the Midshipmen, who shot just 21% (14-for-66) for the game.

Watts and Louridas were symbolic of Navy’s shooting woes, combining to go 10-for-38 from the field.

“We were hanging with them, but then all of a sudden we couldn’t buy a bucket to save our lives,” Navy senior captain Mimi Schrader said. “Because of that, we got a little stagnant on the defensive end. We’ve got to be better and play through those offensive lulls.”

A 3-pointer by Louridas got Navy within two, 34-32, with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter. The Midshipmen would not score again until Louridas hit another triple with 4:40 remaining in the game.

Boston scored 21 straight points during that time. Sam Crispe, a 6-foot-2 freshman center who made just one 3-pointer all season, swished a shot from beyond the arc to start the onslaught.

The Midshipmen missed 15 shots and committed six turnovers during the decisive stretch, which saw the Terriers score eight points off fast breaks.

Navy coach Tim Taylor said the Midshipmen must improve their ball movement. There was too much dribbling at times, while passes were delivered a split-second late on numerous occasions.

Advertisement

Navy forward Sydne Watts drives to the basket between two Boston University defenders during Friday's game. (Debbie Latta)

“It’s just decision-making. We hold the ball a little too long and sometimes the ball gets stuck in players’ hands too much,” Taylor said. “I think we had a stretch there in which we turned the ball over four straight times trying to thread the needle on a pass that just wasn’t there. A lot of those turnovers led to runouts where they got an easy basket on the other end.”

Taylor was also upset with some of the defensive lapses during the 21-0 run.

“When we’re making shots, we play really hard on the defensive end. When we’re missing shots, we let up a little on defense,” he said. “We’ve got to compete even harder on the defensive end when we’re not making shots.”

Navy played superb defense in the first period, limiting Boston to 1-for-13 shooting in taking a 15-6 lead. The Terriers turned it around in the second stanza, outscoring the Mids by 11 for a 24-23 halftime lead.

It was back-and-forth through six minutes of the third quarter as Navy stayed in close contact with a veteran Boston team that has superb depth and height.

“It’s great that we showed we could play with them, but basketball is a 40-minute game,” Schrader said. “It doesn’t matter if we play a good half of basketball. We have to put together two halves of good basketball.”

Advertisement

Navy was without four players Friday as senior Lindsay Llewellyn and plebes Shannon Clarke and Bianca Coleman are all injured. Meanwhile, sophomore Savanna Lewis could not get back to Annapolis from New Mexico due to flight cancellations.

Louridas played 38½ minutes Friday, while Watts, Andrews and Schrader all logged 31 minutes or more.

“Being able to be consistent for 40 minutes is a challenge for these young kids,” said Taylor, noting that high school games are 32 minutes. “What’s going to help us is getting more depth so some of these kids don’t have to play as many minutes.”

Despite the record, Taylor is encouraged because he sees incremental improvement.

“I continue to see growth with this team. It may not show up on the scoreboard, but eventually, it’s going to happen,” Taylor said. “Call me an optimist, call me crazy, but I am confident this program is going to get better.”