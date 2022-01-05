John Carter Jr. leads balanced attack as Navy men’s basketball beats Patriot League preseason favorite Boston University, 83-71

Navy men’s basketball was missing an important player for Tuesday night’s matchup with Boston University.
The Midshipmen were without starting point guard Greg Summers, their second-leading scorer and top defender who pulled a hamstring toward the end of Saturday’s road win at Holy Cross to open Patriot League play.
It turns out there was no reason to worry, as several Midshipmen stepped up to compensate and earn an impressive 83-71 victory over Boston University, the preseason favorite to capture the Patriot League championship.
Senior swingman John Carter Jr. scored a season-high 23 points to lead four players in double figures before a sparse crowd at Alumni Hall. Carter drained four 3-pointers in finishing three points shy of a career-high for the Mids (9-4 overall, 2-0), who were unable to practice Monday due to the snowstorm.
“I’m just really, really proud of my team. I think Boston U is a really good team, so this is a really good win,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. “We came into this shorthanded without Greg. I thought it was a great team effort. We had a lot of guys step up.”
Junior forward Daniel Deaver came off the bench to score 18 points and grab nine rebounds for Navy, which shot a sizzling 52.5 % (31-for-59) from the field for the game. Junior forward Tyler Nelson notched a career-high 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including three 3-pointers.
“We saw tonight when Tyler is locked in mentally, he’s a tough guard. He’s just so athletic,” Carter said. “Deavers is so skilled under the rim, so unorthodox to guard. He’s creative with the ball and makes good decisions.
“We always knew those guys had the capability; it was just about having the mentality.”
Meanwhile, sophomore Austin Inge started at point guard in place of Summers also posted a career-high with 12 points to go along with five steals. Inge, who has been bothered all season by a nagging toe injury, logged a season-high 27 minutes and also played superb defense on Holy Cross guard Javante McCoy.
McCoy, the preseason Patriot League Player of the Year, scored 12 points on 6 of 14 shooting and committed five turnovers.
“Austin had to play a bunch and he did a great job. That was really, really important,” DeChellis said.
Carter noted the Golden State Warriors always talk about “strength in numbers” and said Navy believes in the same adage. The Midshipmen had eight players log 13 minutes or more Tuesday night, while a ninth — freshman point guard Mac MacDonald — was just shy of 10.
Carter, who was the catalyst of a decisive first-half run that put Navy in control, felt some responsibility to assume the scoring burden. However, he was confident others would chip in.
“It was definitely something I tried to put on my shoulders a little bit, but it was a team effort, for sure,” he said. “We have a deep team and the next man had to step up.”
Graduate student forward Sukhmail Mathon totaled 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Boston University (10-5, 1-1), which placed all five starters in double digits.
Because the Naval Academy is still on winter break, the men’s basketball players are staying at their sponsor homes. With the roads treacherous following Monday’s snowstorm, DeChellis did not want the players driving and therefore canceled practice.
The 11th-year coach conducted a virtual film study to break down Boston University then relied on a gameday shootaround to get the team prepared. “Now the players are saying we should never practice the day before the game,” DeChellis joked afterward.
DeChellis had identified rebounding as crucial to success since Boston has been dominating opponents in that category. Carter snagged seven caroms as the Midshipmen outrebounded the Terriers, 37-22.
Navy turned 14 offensive rebounds into 23 second-chance points. Deaver scored directly off all four of his offensive boards.
“We knocked some balls loose off the offensive glass, which we love to be able to do,” DeChellis said. “I thought Deaver played his best game. He was tremendous.”
Boston University was hot early, draining 9 of 10 field goals in taking a 21-14 lead at the 11:30 mark of the first half. Navy turned things around by ratcheting up the defensive pressure, forcing some turnovers and contesting shots.
Carter swished two shots from beyond the arc and Deaver converted a couple of tough inside baskets to fuel a 19-1 run that gave the Midshipmen a 33-22 lead with 5:09 remaining. A jumper by Carter gave Navy its largest lead of 40-28 with 2:50 to go, but Boston responded with a 10-2 run to close the half.
Carter and Deaver combined for 25 points as the Midshipmen took a 42-38 lead into intermission.