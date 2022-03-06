Third time’s the charm? Navy men’s basketball faces Boston University in Patriot League tournament semifinals

There’s an old adage in sports that it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season.
However, when it comes to college basketball, that is not really the case. Last season, for instance, teams that won the first two meetings with an opponent also won the third matchup 71% of the time.
Navy men’s basketball just beat American for the third time in the Patriot League tournament quarterfinals. Now the Midshipmen will attempt to do so again in the semifinals.
Navy swept the regular-season series with Boston University, winning 83-71 at Alumni Hall and 72-65 at Case Gymnasium. The second-seeded Midshipmen (20-10, 12-6) are hoping for a repeat of those performances when they host the No. 3 seed Terriers (21-11, 11-7) on Sunday afternoon in Annapolis.
Navy coach Ed DeChellis was asked what his squad did well to beat Boston twice.
“We shot the ball really well in both games. We had a lot of different guys make shots,” DeChellis said. “We were also solid defensively and controlled an explosive offensive team.”
Boston University started 2-4 start in Patriot League play, then finished 9-3. Coach Joe Jones said the Terriers were not in sync defensively and also were not getting enough production from the bench during that tough stretch in the first half of January.
“We took a beating early on then we got it going. The way we turned the season around was we started defending at a higher level,” said Jones, noting his team played well “only in stretches” during the two losses to the Mids.
“Hopefully, we’re better now and up to the task against Navy. We know they’re a really tough, gritty team. This game will be a physical war and we need to be ready for that.”
Navy has reached the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament for the third time during the 11-year tenure of DeChellis and just the third time since 2001. The Midshipmen have not played in the championship game since falling to Holy Cross in 2001.
Boston University, which joined the Patriot League for the 2013-14 season, has reached the finals twice and captured its first Patriot League championship in 2000. The Terriers have an extremely veteran team this season with three standout seniors in Sukhmail Mathon, Javante McCoy and Walter Whyte.
Mathon was named Patriot League Player of the Year after averaging a double-double with 15.1 points and 10.3 rebounds. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound graduate student is shooting 53% from the field and also has 23 blocked shots and 20 steals.
“Muthon is a real load down on the low block. He’s got good feet and will drop-step and dunk on your,” DeChellis said. “You need to keep a body on him and make him shoot over you. He’s a big, tall dude who sets good hard screens then rolls hard to the basket.”
Navy pivot man Richard Njoku (6-7, 235) was named to the Patriot League All-Defensive team and will get the initial assignment on Muthon.
McCoy was also voted first team All-Patriot League after leading the Terriers in both scoring (17.3 points per game), assists (94) and steals (33). The 6-foot-5, 180-pound graduate student is a three-time all-conference performer.
“McCoy is the straw that stirs the drink because he can create for himself and others. He can shoot the three or take the ball to the basket,” said DeChellis, who plans to rotate multiple defenders such as Greg Summers and John Carter Jr. on the point guard. “I don’t think one guy can guard McCoy. He’s too athletic and has too much wiggle to his game.”
Whyte was selected third team All-Patriot League after averaging 13 points and 5.9 rebounds. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior is powerfully built and relentless taking the ball to the basket. Junior forwards Tyler Nelson and Jaylen Walker will likely share the assignment on Whyte.
“Walter Whyte is thick — a big, strong guy who will bully you. He can also make threes, so you have to close out hard on him. When you do that he drives it through your chest,” DeChellis said.
DeChellis said Boston will put McCoy, Whyte and Muthon in the middle of the floor and basically play three-on-three basketball. The Midshipmen just also respect wing guard Jonas Harper, who is second among the Terriers with 48 3-pointers.
“They have three very talented players that are challenging to guard. They run everything through them and do a good job of ball-screen offense and driving downhill,” DeChellis said. “We’re going to have to give a lot of help and make those three as uncomfortable as possible.”
Navy will likely need to match its point totals during the two regular-season games against Boston, which is averaging 71 points. The Midshipmen struggled to score toward the end of the Patriot League schedule, scoring 56 points or less in six of eight games.
DeChellis was encouraged his club broke out to score 74 points against American in Thursday night’s quarterfinals. Senior swingman John Carter Jr., a first team All-Patriot League pick, leads the way for the Midshipmen with 13.2 points per game. No other Navy player is averaging in double figures.
“We can’t turn the ball over and we have to make baskets. If we go through a four- or five-minute spurt where we can’t score that’s going to be bad,” said DeChellis, who made a strategical change by moving senior Greg Summers from point guard to wing guard against American.
Sophomore Austin Inge started that game at point guard, while P.J. Roach wound up playing that spot for 19 minutes off the bench. Summers also came off the bench and scored 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting.
“We need more out of Greg and he’s more comfortable out on the wing. I want Greg running the wing or pushing the ball in transition,” DeChellis said. “I thought Greg was pretty good off the ball [Thursday] night. It’s in our best interest to move him around.”
Meanwhile, backup forward Patrick Dorsey did not play against American as he continues to nurse a knee injury. DeChellis said Dorsey would practice Saturday and the training staff would evaluate whether he is 100%.
“Navy is really tough and relentless in what they do defensively. I think they have more pieces in terms of scoring than they’ve had in the past,” Jones said. “We have to defend and rebound at a high level to beat this Navy team.”
Patriot League tournament semifinals
BOSTON UNIVERSITY@NAVY
Sunday, 4 p.m.
Latest College Basketball
TV: CBS Sports Network Radio: 1430 AM