Spalding product Buzz Anthony closes out decorated career with Randolph-Macon men’s basketball as national champion

It’s hard to imagine many Division III men’s basketball players that enjoyed a more accomplished or decorated career than Buzz Anthony.

The Archbishop Spalding product has made a strong case to be considered the greatest player in Randolph-Macon College history. After rewriting the school record book and becoming the only four-time Player of the Year in Old Dominion Athletic Conference history, Anthony added a crowning achievement that set him apart from the rest.

The Arnold resident was the catalyst as Randolph-Macon captured its first Division III national championship.

Anthony totaled 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals as Randolph-Macon routed Elmhurst, 75-45, in the final held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Yellow Jackets closed the season on a 27-game winning streak to finish 33-1 overall, both of which were program records. The 30-point margin of victory in the championship game was a Division III men’s basketball record and equaled the largest in NCAA history (UNLV beat Duke 103-73 in the 1990 Division I final).

Anthony was named Most Outstanding Player of the Division III national tournament, a significant capstone to a career filled with an impressive list of notable honors. Just hours before taking the court for the national championship game, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound combination guard was named Division III National Player of the Year and a first team All-American by D3Hoops.com.

“Buzz is probably the most present player I’ve ever known. Mentally and physically, he never takes a play or a practice repetition off,” Randolph-Macon head coach Josh Merkel said. “He is always just so engaged and always coaching up his teammates.”

Earlier this season, an opposing coach told Merkel he thought Anthony had basketball intelligence, court awareness and instincts akin to legendary Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird.

“There is no doubt the way Buzz sees the game is on another level. His ability to recognize where all four teammates are on the court at all times is amazing,” Merkel said. “We want the ball in Buzz’s hands because he has an uncanny ability to see one or two plays head. I sometimes feel like Buzz is the best coach on the floor, including me.”

Randolph-Macon rolled through the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in dominating fashion, overpowering opponents on the way to a perfect 16-0 record. Anthony was a unanimous selection as conference Player of the Year for the fourth straight season. Previously, no one had earned that honor more than twice in a career.

“I can’t imagine that ever happening again,” Merkel said.

Anthony shattered the Randolph-Macon career records for assists (798) and steals (256). He stands third in scoring with 1,988 career points and second in 3-pointers made (248) and free throw percentage (86.9).

Anthony averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds as a senior and is a finalist for the Jostens Trophy as the Division III Player of the Year. He ranked third nationally in assists per game and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio.

“Buzz is the ultimate competitor who wants to win in everything he does. He’s very athletic, has a high motor, great ball skills and is very strong. Height is his only limitation,” Merkel said. “What impressed me the most was that Buzz got better every year. Every offseason, he improved various aspects of his game.

“Coming into this season, I challenged Buzz to become a stronger leader and help elevate his teammates, and he responded on both counts.

Anthony also gets the job done in the classroom, being named a third team Academic All-American. Merkel believes his star player and protégé should get into coaching because his understanding of the game and how to teach it are off the charts.

For now, Anthony hopes to play professionally overseas, and Merkel has no doubt the multi-talented guard could enjoy a long, successful career if he chooses.

“Buzz is certainly a lot better than a lot of other guys who have played overseas. He could certainly carve out a real nice career,” Merkel said. “Despite all the accomplishments and accolades, I don’t think people really understand just how good Buzz Anthony is.”