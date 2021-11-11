Southern High graduate Brandon Horvath returns to Naval Academy to lead Utah State into Veterans Classic

Thursday morning’s tour of the Naval Academy was an opportunity for Brandon Horvath to contemplate “what if?”
Horvath is using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to continue his college basketball career at Utah State, one of three visiting teams participating in the eighth annual Veterans Classic.
One of the highlights of the visit to Annapolis for the event is the interactive tour of the Naval Academy held the day before the doubleheader at Alumni Hall. Players, coaches and support staff with the Richmond, Utah State and Virginia Tech programs got inside a ship simulator in Luce Hall, boarded a yard patrol vessel docked along the Naval Academy seawall then inspected an armored Humvee and helicopter.
Horvath was one of several Utah State players to climb into the gun turret of the Humvee typically used by Marine Corps ground troops.
While pretending to fire the mounted machine gun, Horvath could consider his decision not to attend the Naval Academy. After all, Navy was the first basketball program to offer the former Southern High standout who was a two-time All-County selection by Capital Gazette.
Coach Ed DeChellis and the rest of the Navy staff did a superb job of recruiting Horvath, who went so far as to apply for admission to the Naval Academy. The West River resident still keeps the acceptance letter he received framed and mounted on his bedroom wall at home.
“I seriously considered it. I have a lot of respect for everything the Naval Academy represents,” Horvath told The Capital on Thursday. “However, the military life is not for everybody. I just felt it wasn’t the right fit for me. This is a lifetime commitment here.”
Horvath wound up at UMBC, where he appeared in 113 games with 54 starts during a productive four-year career that included a historic upset of No. 1 seed Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament. The 6-foot-10 forward amassed 986 career points with the Retrievers.
Horvath played his best basketball as a senior, averaging a career-high 13.3 points while shooting 48% from the field. He led the America East Conference with 8.7 rebounds per game and was a leading candidate for conference Player of the Year before sitting out two weeks with a shoulder injury.
Armed with a bachelor’s degree in economics, Horvath had several options upon graduation. He could have used the fifth year of eligibility given to all NCAA athletes due to COVID to stay at UMBC, or he could have pursued professional basketball opportunities.
When coach Ryan Odom left UMBC to take the same job at Utah State, that provided another option that Horvath ultimately chose. He is pursuing a master’s degree in applied business
“It was a time in my life when I needed a new challenge,” Horvath said. “What drives me every day is a desire to be the best I can be. I wanted to play against better competition and see how I measure up.”
Horvath has every intention of playing at the next level and knows that will likely mean going overseas or signing with a team in the NBA G League. Utah State is a member of the Mountain West Conference, which consists of several strong programs and is loaded with top tier talent.
NBA stars Kawhi Leonard (San Diego State) and Paul George (Fresno State) both played in the Mountain West. Utah State has produced two straight NBA draft picks in guard Sam Merrill (New Orleans Pelicans) and center Neemias Queta (Sacramento Kings).
“That’s one of the main reasons why Brandon came out to Utah State — to challenge himself against higher level talent,” said Odom, who lived in Annapolis while coaching at UMBC. “The Mountain West is a spectacular basketball league and he’s going to face a lot of players that go on to play professionally.”
Horvath is one of two transfers that followed Odom from UMBC to Utah State. He and guard RJ Eytle-Rock, who led the Retrievers in scoring last season, are helping introduce the returning Aggies to the new coaching staff. Odom brought all three of his full-time assistants (Nate Dixon, Matt Henry and Bryce Crawford) from UMBC to Ogden.
“My role is to come in and help my new teammates learn the coaching staff and system,” he said. “I’m doing everything in my power to help the other players adapt to this new staff because we need to get up to speed as fast as we possibly can.”
Odom carefully studied the Utah State roster to make sure Horvath would fit in with the returning talent. He played power forward for the Retrievers and the Aggies had a returning starter at that position in two-time All-Mountain West pick Justin Bean.
Bean is the leading returning scorer for Utah State, which played in the Mountain West championship game and advanced to the NCAA tournament last season.
In Tuesday night’s season opener against California-Davis, Horvath started at center as Odom rolled out a three-guard lineup. It was an impressive debut for the transfer, who scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
There will be times when Odom plays Horvath and Bean together as part of a big lineup featuring 7-foot center Trevin Dorius.
“Brandon and Justin are playing really well together,” Odom said. “Brandon is basically a very versatile and highly skilled forward who can play a variety of roles as needed.”
Odom believes a year of seasoning in the Mountain West will prepare Horvath for pro ball and believes he has the ability to succeed at that level.
“Brandon is a special player who can play any position. He’s 6-10 and can handle the ball and shoot from beyond the arc,” he said.
Horvath never played at Navy while at UMBC and admits it’s strange to now being doing so for Utah State. “I can’t say enough about how thankful and grateful I am to be in this position. To go all the way out to Utah State and wind up playing Navy is just crazy,” he said.
Horvath’s favorite part of the Veterans Classic Tour was the ship simulator as he got a chance to steer a destroyer through heavy ship traffic just off the coast of Hawaii outside Pearl Harbor.
“Of course, I crashed it one time. I did it on purpose to see what would happen,” said Horvath, who steered straight into an oncoming cargo ship.
VETERANS CLASSIC
Friday at Alumni Hall
Utah State vs. Richmond, 6 p.m.
Navy vs. Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Latest College Basketball
Radio: 1430 AM