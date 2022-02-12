Tyler Nelson leads way as Navy men’s basketball beats Army, 52-49, in low-scoring Star game

Junior forward Tyler Nelson scored 16 points and snagged seven rebounds as Navy men’s basketball beat archrival Army, 52-49, in the annual Star game Saturday.
Junior forward Daniel Deaver came off the bench to total 10 points and eight rebounds for the Midshipmen, who claimed the Alumni Trophy for the second straight season.
Nelson opened the door for Army by missing two free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining. Sophomore guard Jalen Rucker pushed the ball quickly up the right sideline then launched an off-balance 3-pointer that fell short.
Two Navy players — Jaylen Walker and Greg Summers — tried to foul Rucker and there was no call, sending a near-sellout crowd of 4,453 at Christl Arena home unhappy. Rucker, a Gilman graduate, scored 18 points to lead Army (13-13, 7-7), which fell to .500 both overall and within the Patriot League.
“It is great to see smiles on the faces of my guys,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. “Really a hard fought game both ways. Just a good old fashioned Army-Navy slugfest. A really physical basketball game. Really proud of our guys making some shots when we needed to.”
Senior swingman John Carter Jr. scored seven points, while Summers contributed five rebounds and three steals for Navy (17-8, 10-4), which remained in sole possession of second place in the Patriot League standings and has already swept the season series with third-place Boston University (18-9, 9-5).
Navy avenged last month’s disappointing 74-73 overtime loss to Army in Annapolis. The Black Knights erased a 27-point deficit in defeating the Midshipmen on their home court at Alumni Hall.
“We didn’t finish real well at the free-throw line, but we made enough shots to win the darn thing,” DeChellis said. “So, after getting stung at home, I am very proud of our guys coming back in here in this tough atmosphere and finding a way to win the game.”
Saturday’s rematch was a defensive struggle with Army shooting 29.6% (16-for-54) from the field and committing 14 turnovers in a low possession contest. Navy wasn’t much better, making 19 of 56 field goals (33.9%) and coughing up 15 turnovers.
The Midshipmen pounded the glass to grab 19 offensive rebounds and turned them into 19 second-chance points.
Army women top Navy, 70-66
In the opener of a doubleheader that was broadcast by CBS Sports Network, Kate Murray made the game-winning basket as Army women’s basketball beat Navy, 70-66.
Murray hit her third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter to give the Black Knights a 67-64 lead with 1:29 remaining. Senior wing Darryl Langford made a tremendous individual play to pull the Mids within one, making a steal and going coast-to-coast for a layup.
Senior guard Alyssa Fallon made two free throws with 18 seconds left to restore the three-point Army lead. Junior guard Lindsay Llewellyn tried to tie the score with a three on the other end, but it bounced off the back rim and the Black Knights rebounded.
Sabria Hunter made one of two free throws to give the home team a four-point cushion with 13 seconds to go and the Mids missed two desperation 3-point attempts on their final possession before time expired.
Fallon finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Army (13-10, 7-6), which moved into sixth place in the standings. Junior forward Sabria Hunter totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Black Knights, who lost the first meeting with their archrival in Annapolis on Jan. 22.
Senior combination guard Jennifer Coleman put forth another virtuoso performance to lead Navy, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for her 18th double-double of the season. She also dished off eight assists and swiped two steals.
Llewellyn totaled 13 points and seven rebounds for the Midshipmen (7-16, 4-9), who sit seventh out of nine teams in the Patriot League.
“I loved our effort today. I’m proud of our kids. We came into a hostile environment and went toe-to-toe with Army,” second-year Navy coach Tim Taylor said. “That’s why you come to a service academy, to compete in these types of games. It’s heart wrenching for the team that loses and exhilarating for the one that comes out on top.”
Taylor, who was coaching in his first Star game since last year’s was cancelled by COVID protocols, thought the difference was Army going 13-for-27 from 3-point range.
“We had to do a better job of identifying shooters, and I think that was the one thing that cost us today,” he said. “We weren’t getting out to them quick enough; they had too much space.”