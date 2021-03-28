(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) College Sports Sports Navy vs. Bucknell in men's lacrosse | PHOTOS Mar 28, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Navy men's lacrosse beats Bucknell, 13-10, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy vs. Bucknell Navy's Michael Foster (#22), left, scores on Bucknell goalie Ben Clark in the fourth quarter on March 28, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Bucknell Navy's Michael Foster (#22), left, scores on Bucknell goalie Ben Clark. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Bucknell Navy's Patrick Skalniak (#29) celebrates his third quarter goal against Bucknell with teammate James Flanders (#48). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Bucknell Navy #21 Nick Cole scores on Bucknell goalie Ben Clark (#18) in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Bucknell Navy #21 Nick Cole scores on Bucknell goalie Ben Clark (#18). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Bucknell Navy's Patrick Skalniak (#29) shoots and scores on Bucknell goalie Ben Clark in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement