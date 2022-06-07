Members of Maryland Terrapins Baseball Team stand in the dug out during the elimination game in an NCAA Tournament regional in College Park. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland vs. UConn in baseball NCAA Tournament regional game | PHOTOS

Maryland plays UConn in an elimination game in an NCAA Tournament regional in College Park.

UConn catcher Matt Donlan (43) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a home run during an elimination game in an NCAA Tournament regional in College Park. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Members of the UConn Huskies Baseball Team celebrate a home run during an elimination game in an NCAA Tournament regional. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Members of Maryland Terrapins Baseball Team talk in a huddle during the game against UConn. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

UConn pitcher Ian Cooke (22) pitches during the first inning of the elimination game in an NCAA Tournament regional. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland pitcher Andrew Johnson (5) pitches against UConn. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland pitcher Ryan Ramsey (32) fist bumps his teammates before the game. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Members of Maryland Terrapins Baseball Team pray before the game. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Fans of the Maryland Terrapins Baseball Team stand for the National Anthem before the elimination game in an NCAA Tournament regional in College Park. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

