(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) College Sports Sports Loyola vs. Navy in men's lacrosse | PHOTOS May 04, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Navy plays Loyola in in Patriot League men's lacrosse quarterfinal at Ridley Athletic Complex. Navy vs. Loyola Navy's Nick Cole misses a shot wide against Loyola goalie Sam Shafer, left, in the fourth quarter. Loyola defeated Navy by score of 16 to 9 Patriot League lacrosse quarterfinal on May 4, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Loyola Loyola's Dan Wigley, left is knocked off balance by Navy's Nick LiCalzi, right, in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Loyola Loyola's Payton Rezanka, top, commits a slashing penalty against Navy goalie Spencer Rees in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Loyola Loyola's Jack Decker, center, got past Navy's Zach Snider, back, to shoot at Navy goalie Spencer Rees, bottom, in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Loyola Loyola's Peter Swindell, left, winds up to shoot past Navy's Jacob Mandish, right, to score. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Loyola Loyola's Jack Decker, center, got past Navy's Zach Snider, back, to shoot at Navy goalie Spencer Rees, bottom, in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Loyola Loyola's Evan James (#32), center celebrates after scoring against Navy goalie Spencer Rees, on ground. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Loyola Loyola's Kevin Lindley, right, scores his record setting goal against Navy in the second quarter of Patriot League lacrosse quarterfinal on May 4, 2021. This is Loyola's eighth goal of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Loyola Navy's Christian Daniel, left, scores against Loyola goalie Sam Shafer in the second quarter of Patriot League lacrosse quarterfinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Navy vs. Loyola Loyola's Liam Bateman, center, scores against Navy goalie Spencer Rees in the first quarter of Patriot League lacrosse quarterfinal on May 4, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement