(Kenneth K. Lam) College Sports Sports Johns Hopkins vs. Michigan in men's lacrosse | PHOTOS Apr 04, 2021 Michigan defeated Johns Hopkins by score of 13 to 10 at Homewood Field on April 4, 2021. Johns Hopkins vs. Michigan Johns Hopkins' Garrett Degnon, right, shoots against Michigan's Christian Ford, left, in the fourth quarter of men's lacrosse game. Michigan defeated Hopkins by score of 13 to 10 at Homewood Field on April 4, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Johns Hopkins vs. Michigan Johns Hopkins' Connor DeSimone, right, shoots and scores on Michigan goalie John Kiracofe in the fourth quarter of men's lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Johns Hopkins vs. Michigan Johns Hopkins' Jacob Angelus, center, gets ready to shoot and score against Michigan in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Johns Hopkins vs. Michigan Johns Hopkins' Connor DeSimone, right, battles for position against Michigan's Andrew Darby, left, in the third quarter of men's lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Johns Hopkins vs. Michigan Johns Hopkins' Connor DeSimone, right, shoots and scores on Michigan goalie John Kiracofe. (Kenneth K. Lam) Johns Hopkins vs. Michigan Johns Hopkins' Jacob Angelus, right, battles for position with Michigan's Ryan Schriber. (Kenneth K. Lam) Johns Hopkins vs. Michigan Johns Hopkins' Cole Williams is not able to keep the ball from going out of bounds against Michigan in the second quarter of men's lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Johns Hopkins vs. Michigan Johns Hopkins goalie Josh Kirson is not able to stop this Michigan shot in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Johns Hopkins vs. Michigan Johns Hopkins' Matt Narewski scores an unassisted goal after a face-off against Michigan in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Johns Hopkins vs. Michigan Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse first year head coach Peter Milliman reacts during game against Michigan. (Kenneth K. Lam)