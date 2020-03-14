Spam email started Zach Biggers on journey that led to productive Navy baseball career

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Interviews were conducted on Sunday and this feature was written on Wednesday, prior to when the Patriot League announced that all spring sports would be cancelled for the remainder of the season).
Zach Biggers loves baseball. He loves the Naval Academy and hanging out with all his fellow Midshipmen. And he loves playing baseball on behalf of Navy.
Yet, the two-sport athlete out of Walhalla High in South Carolina, who lettered four years in baseball, almost didn’t make it to the picturesque Annapolis campus where he said his four years have been “the experience of a lifetime.”
Credit his father Scott’s attentiveness to the messages in his Spam email bin for setting it all in motion.
How many people, after all, pay that much attention to their Spam folder?
Well, Scott Biggers does and as a result found the email from the Naval Academy explaining its interest in his son. That email further inquired about Zach Bigger’s interest in a college education at one of the most prestigious universities in the world.
"My dad found an email in his spam folder. I never would have found it had he not been looking. He forwarded it to me,” said Biggers, whose hometown is near Clemson, S.C. “I never would have thought about going into the military or going to a service academy, but he said ‘let’s talk about’ it over dinner.”
Scott Biggers proved persuasive. Lisa Biggers also supported the decision her husband and son made over dinner that night.
“My dad convinced me to come up here and visit and give it a shot,” Zach Biggers said following last Sunday’s victory over UMBC. “When I came here, I met some really impressive people. It was astonishing. When I went home, I prayed about it.
"Baseball isn’t going to last forever,” Biggers added. “What these midshipmen are doing here is really incredible. So, I wanted to be part of it.”
Biggers said Navy coach Paul Kostacopoulos had scouted him at a tournament in Ohio and that he had been in the middle of the recruiting process when his father found the spam.
“The whole thing happened in just a few weeks, “Biggers said. “In South Carolina, where I am from, there is a lot of patriotism. A lot of friends I went to school with enlisted after I graduated. Those are the guys I have kept track of the most.”
Biggers’ baseball career with Navy, however, had to wait a year. He was assigned to attend Naval Academy Prep School for a year, which meant an unexpected absence from baseball.
“I show up and I have two teammates, no coach and no team,” Biggers chuckled. “My first year, I played a lot of wall ball. There is as lot of snow in Newport. I hit off a tee a lot and lifted a lot of weights.”
Once on the Annapolis grounds, Biggers quickly earned a starting slot. He came off the bench intermittently over the first three weeks of the season before getting his first start on March 5.
“We came back from playing in North Carolina and there were a lot of guys who were sick,” he said. “So, I started in left field even though I was a second baseman.”
Biggers had played shortstop in high school but had to switch to second base after a shoulder operation prior to prep school.
From there, he never looked back. Biggers, a natural infielder, started all but one of the next 43 games in left field – a move that paid immediate dividends as he went on a 10-game hitting streak from March 8 through March 22 and turned a 0-for-9 start into a .432 mark.
“Zach is a great person. He’s taken the long road to get where he is now and he’s a prime example of someone who does whatever is necessary to achieve what is needed,” Kostacopoulos said. “He’s been a huge part of what we have been able to put out on the field here.”
Biggers finished his freshman season with a .331 batting average with 17 extra-base hits and a .528 slugging percentage. In the Patriot League, he ranked fourth in batting average and was twice named Rookie of the Week.
Biggers has started every game since and in both his sophomore and junior seasons made the All-Patriot League first team. Back playing his more comfortable position of second base, Biggers earned the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award as a sophomore in 2018 after posting a .980 fielding percentage to go along with 94 putouts and 154 assists.
Biggers led the team with a .343 batting average, 73 hits and 20 doubles in 52 games played (all starts). Against Air Force on Feb. 25, Biggers set a new career-high with five hits and had a career-best 15-game hitting streak. He reached base safely in 26 straight games.
Last season as a junior, Biggers repeated as a first team All-Patriot League selection after finishing with a .295 batting average and a team-high 65 hits. He also posted a career-best .986 fielding percentage and ranked second on the squad with 112 assists while notching 97 putouts.
Now a senior and the team’s leadoff hitter and second baseman, Biggers is the unchallenged leader of the team. He shows it on and off the field as a true leader by example, the player that sets the standard for his teammates.
“He’s a great guy to have on the team. Nobody works harder. He’s our team leader and sets the tone every day,” said fellow senior Evan Lowery.
Through the non-conference portion of the schedule, there were signs Biggers’ senior season might wind up being his best. He helped Navy close out non-conference action with a 14-1 record. The Mids won 14 in a row after suffering a season-opening loss. Patriot League play was supposed to start this weekend with a four-game series at Bucknell.
“It’s great to start out like we have because you don’t get a chance to put together many win streaks in baseball,” Biggers said on Sunday. “It’s a strange game. A lot of times the worst team winds up beating the better one. It’s the nature of the game.”
Biggers had two things very much on his mind as he spoke to The Capital last Sunday. He wanted to finish his college baseball career with a conference championship and berth in the NCAA Tournament. Just as important, and likely necessary toward capturing the Patriot League title, was “settling some scores” with archrival Army West Point.
“Me and the other three seniors (Michael Coriz, Lowery and Jacob Williamson) are a pretty small class. Usually you have a bigger group of seniors,” Biggers stated. “For that reason, we’re really tight. I will always love them … they’ll likely be in my wedding. We have a score to settle, you might say.
“We’ve had a chance the last two seasons but haven’t been able to finish it off. You might say we have unfinished business with them. It’s likely we end up playing them for the conference title again,” Biggers added.
All those comments came before the Patriot League announced on Thursday that spring sports would be cancelled for the remainder of the 2020 season due concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Biggers had opened the season hitting safely in nine of 10 games prior to last week’s no-hitter at the hands of Penn State – a game Navy nonetheless won. Biggers delivered at least one hit in 11 of 15 games this season, highlighted by a four-hit performance against Air Force.
Though his average has dropped to .270 following the final game against Maryland-Eastern Shore at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Biggers was the team’s leading hitter. He wound finish this abbreviated campaign with 17 hits, 13 runs scored and six stolen bases – leading the team in all three categories. He was also perfect in the field with 28 assists and 24 putouts.
Biggers achieved and passed the 200-hit milestone in last Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Farleigh Dickinson. He added to that total with a base knock in an 11-0 rout of Mount St. Mary’s and finished with 202.
Whether or not Biggers gets a chance at professional baseball remains to be seen. Noah Song, Navy’s All-American pitcher from last season, is still awaiting a final decision on whether he will be allowed to continue playing in the Boston Red Sox minor league system.
Biggers isn’t worried since he’s been assigned to become a Marine Corps Pilot, a future he is very excited about.
“This place is different than anything else I have ever experienced. I’ll have it with me forever. We’re going to miss each other,” Biggers said. “We’re real excited about this next chapter in our lives.”
Biggers was hoping his college baseball career would not come to an end until after Commissioning Week as the NCAA Tournament started later than that.
“They say graduation marks the end of something, and commission starts the beginning of something new. Something that is much bigger,” he said. “We love baseball and it’s great having been able to play here, but what we’ll be doing in our future, that’s what we all came here for.”