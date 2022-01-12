Xavier Arline joins Navy lacrosse team; quarterback will continue to play football for Midshipmen

There was an addition made to the Navy men’s lacrosse roster this week.
No. 24 in your program is an attackman named Xavier Arline.
Yes, that’s the same Xavier Arline who has played a lot of quarterback for the Navy football program the past two seasons.
Arline came to the Naval Academy for the opportunity to play both sports he loves and now that plan is coming to fruition.
“It’s something that has been on my mind for a while and it just felt like the time was right,” Arline told The Capital during a brief phone interview Wednesday morning. “I’m thankful both coaches have been supportive. I’m also grateful to my father and family for helping with the process. I’m in a great place going forward.”
Arline is not choosing lacrosse over football; he is merely deciding to pursue both sports. It has not been determined how much he will participate in spring football practice, but he plans to remain fully engaged with the program.
“I understand that being present for the spring is important. I plan to be part of the [football] team as much as I can,” Arline said.
Arline met with Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo Tuesday and the two came to an agreement. They then walked together down to the lacrosse offices located one floor below on Ricketts Hall.
“Kenny walked into my office with Xavier yesterday and said: ‘You have my blessing.’ This is Xavier’s decision and we’re obviously very pleased that Coach Niumatalolo is receptive to the idea,” Navy lacrosse coach Joe Amplo said.
Arline was rated the No. 5 overall recruit in the in the Class of 2020 by Inside Lacrosse. The dynamic attackman had scholarship offers from every major program and initially committed to North Carolina.
Arline starred in the stick sport at Shoreham-Wading River High on Long Island, leading the team to an 18-3 record and New York state championship in 2019. He was both an Inside Lacrosse and Under Armour All-American.
Arline de-committed from North Carolina after Mack Brown took over as football coach and did not endorse his attempt to be a two-sport athlete in Chapel Hill. Arline reopened his recruitment and ultimately chose Navy because it offered the best opportunity to play football and lacrosse.
Arline developed more quickly on the gridiron than expected and wound up starting three games at quarterback as a plebe in 2020. He became just the fifth freshman in program history to start the Army-Navy game and rushed for a career-high 109 yards.
Arline chose not to play lacrosse last spring while focusing on football and wound up battling classmate Tai Lavatai for the top spot on the depth chart during spring camp. That competition continued into August training camp with Lavatai ultimately emerging as the starter.
Lavatai got hurt early in the second half of the season opener against Marshall and Arline finished the game. Arline then started against Air Force and Houston, playing well in the latter contest as Navy nearly pulled off an upset.
Lavatai returned to the lineup and started the final nine games of the season. Arline’s most extensive action came against Notre Dame as he played the entire second half after Lavatai went down with an injury.
Arline was set to play a prominent role against archrival Army but sustained a hamstring injury while rushing for 10 yards on the third play of the game. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound sophomore is still recovering from that injury and will be limited for lacrosse practice for the next few weeks.
“I want to make sure I heal properly and this doesn’t become a lingering thing, so I’m going to be careful,” Arline said.
This story will be updated.