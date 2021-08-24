Bill Wagner: The Dodgers did all they could to appease the U.S. Navy to sign Charlie Connolly. What gives? | COMMENTARY

There was an appeals process, however, and Kinley chose to proceed. The Board of Correction of Naval Records, after reviewing his petition, recommended his request be forwarded to the Secretary of Defense. Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker endorsed and complied with that ruling and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III subsequently rescinded Kinley’s commission and transferred the 2021 Naval Academy graduate to the Individual Ready Reserve with enlisted status. An important stipulation of the Department of Defense policy is that former service academy athletes taking advantage of Directive-type Memorandum 19-011 must still complete their military obligation.