Bill Wagner: Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series deserves asterisk considering 2020 circumstances | COMMENTARY

The Colorado Springs Gazette has reported that a large contingent of Air Force football players have withdrawn from the academy for the fall semester. Multiple sources have confirmed to reporter Brent Briggeman that as many as 40 football players have been granted administrative “turn-backs," which allows Air Force cadets facing personal hardship an opportunity to separate from the academy for a semester. For football players, that could mean returning for the spring semester and thereby gaining an extra season of eligibility.