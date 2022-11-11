Former Navy men’s basketball coach Billy Lange returns to academy for Veterans Classic

St. Joseph's University Basketball Team and Head Coach Billy Lange, take a tour of the United States Naval Academy, stopping here to see a helicopter and a LVSR (Light Vehicle Self Recovery) ahead of The Veterans Classic Basketball Tournament Friday. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Billy Lange admitted it was “surreal” being back at the Naval Academy.

Lange is now head coach of St. Joseph’s, which is participating in the ninth annual Veterans Classic Friday night at Alumni Hall. An important component of the event, perhaps more so than the games themselves, is the interactive tour of the Naval Academy held Thursday.

Players from the three visiting teams spend the morning on the academy campus — learning how to operate a ship simulator, inspecting ground combat military vehicles, climbing into the cockpit of a Navy helicopter and boarding a Yard Patrol boat.

Along the way, they see members of the Brigade of Midshipmen hustling off to class and otherwise going about their busy activities.

Lange did not need to take the tour to know what the Naval Academy is all about. He spent seven years on the yard as Navy men’s basketball coach and knows all about the physical, mental and moral mission of the institution.

As the St. Joseph’s players and coaches watch the entire Brigade of Midshipmen gather for the noon meal formation, Lange talked about being back at the academy for the first time since departing in 2011.

“I have so many great memories here — of guys that I got to coach, people that I met, officer reps that I had great conversations with — just lots of people that made a significant impact on my life,” Lange said. “Three of my children were born here in Annapolis and I can remember walking them around the academy in the stroller.”

Lange was the youngest Division I head coach when Navy hired him in 2004. He succeeded Don DeVoe, who led the Midshipmen to three Patriot League Tournament championships during a 12-year tenure before retiring.

Lange, whose only previous collegiate head coaching experience came at the Division III level with the Merchant Marine Academy, joined the Patriot League at a time when it was quite competitive from top to bottom.

“I came into a conference that was loaded with great programs, great players and great coaches. I learned so much and became a much better coach during my time here,” said Lange, who still marvels at being 32 and matching wits with legends such as Fran O’Hanlon (Lafayette), Ralph Willard (Holy Cross) and Pat Flannery (Bucknell).

Navy posted back-to-back winning seasons under Lange from 2007 through 2009. Those squads were led by point guard Kaleo Kina, wing guard Chris Harris and swingman Greg Sprink. Lange still keeps in touch with those players along with many others.

“When I look back at my time at the academy, what stands out the most are the relationships, which are amazing,” he said. “I love talking to my former players and hearing what they’re doing. To see what this place has done for those guys and their lives makes it all worth it.’

Lange, who compiled an 82-115 record in seven seasons and was named Patriot League Coach of the Year in 2008, resigned to become associate head coach at Villanova. The New Jersey native was a Jay Wright disciple and had served as his assistant prior to taking the job at Navy.

In a statement, Lange said serving as head coach of Navy basketball “has truly been and will always be one of the highest honors of my life.”

“To be associated with such a prestigious institution and be part of the tradition, legacy and family of Navy basketball was a privilege,” Lange added.

Navy basketball had fallen on tough times toward the end of the DeVoe era. Lange felt confident he left the program in better shape.

“Seven years ago, we were tasked with a daunting mission: to reestablish a winning, passionate, committed culture,” he said after leaving in 2011. “I can proudly say that Navy basketball is well respected within our conference, our region and nationally. The program is poised for a great future.”

After two seasons at Villanova, Lange was hired as an assistant coach by the Philadelphia 76ers. He served in that role from 2013 through 2019 and was quite content at the professional level.

However, when the St. Joseph’s job opened, he was encouraged to pursuit it by Wright and other close colleagues.

“I was loving life in the NBA and was committed to making that a career for as long as I could,” Lange said. “It wasn’t so much do you want to coach in the NBA or coach in college? It was, do you want to be the head coach at St. Joseph’s, and the answer was yes.”

Lange begins his third season still looking to turn around a program that hasn’t posted a winning record since 2015-16. The Hawks improved to 11-19 last season after going 5-15 in Lange’s first on the bench.

“What I learned at Navy was about how to rebuild, which is kind of what we’re going through at St. Joe’s. I’m way more patient now. I understand that no matter what the noise is, the leader has to be patient and have perspective,” Lange said.

Lange said the key to building a winning program is successfully recruiting Philadelphia and its suburbs, along with the I-95 corridor. He landed a top recruit from Baltimore in Gilman graduate Christian Winborne, a three-time All-MIAA A Conference selection and Baltimore Sun All-Metro pick.

Current Navy head coach Ed DeChellis, who replaced Lange, has built the Veterans Classic into a respected event. Powerhouse programs such as North Carolina, Michigan State, Ohio State and Florida have participated.

Lange was honored that St. Joseph’s received an invitation to participate and praised DeChellis for making the two-day experience so enjoyable for the visiting teams.

“I’m very impressed by the amount of time and energy Ed DeChellis puts into this event,” he said. “Ed leads and coaches a Division I program, so taking on an event of this magnitude and doing it in a first-class way is no easy task.”

Lange recognizes the underlying value of Thursday’s tour. While the players were most excited about the cool interactive displays, the real value was gaining an understanding of student-athletes who wear a uniform, have serious responsibilities and are training to become commissioned officers.

“I love the fact our players get a glimpse of what the daily life is like at a service academy. I hope it helps give them respect for what our people do in the military,” Lange said. “These midshipmen are learning how to be leaders. A lot goes into that such as getting up early in the morning, following a routine, managing a busy schedule, maximizing downtime and meeting commitments.”

St. Joseph’s faces a daunting task when it takes on third-ranked Houston in Friday night’s opener of the Veterans Classic. Ninth-year head coach Kelvin Sampson led the Cougars to the Final Four in 2020-21 and the Elite Eight last season.

“The opportunity to play a powerful program like Houston will give our young team a chance to see what we’re made of,” Lange said.

Host Navy will take on defending Ivy League champion Princeton in the nightcap. The Tigers are led by reigning Ivy League Player of the Year Tosan Evbuomwan, a multi-talented 6-foot-8 forward.

VETERANS CLASSIC

Princeton at Navy

Friday, 8:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: 1430 AM