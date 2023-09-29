Navy football offensive, defensive coordinators preparing for a test from South Florida

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Surprising South Florida has grabbed the full attention of both Navy football coordinators.

Defensive coordinator P.J. Volker is worried about a USF attack that operates at an incredibly rapid pace and has proven quite balanced. The Bulls are averaging almost the same amount of yards rushing (203) as passing (235).

Advertisement

“This is an extremely well-designed offense that is very difficult to defend,” Volker said.

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut is concerned about an aggressive South Florida defense that ranks fifth nationally in tackles for loss per game. The Bulls are loaded with talented transfers on that side of the ball and are led by a wily veteran.

Advertisement

“They’ve really improved their personnel significantly since last season. They’ve done a great job of bringing in some transfer guys and plugging them in,” Chesnut said.

First-year head coach Alex Golesh has installed the offensive system he learned at Central Florida and Tennessee under mentor Josh Heupel. Golesh was an assistant at both schools and served as offensive coordinator for the Volunteers last season.

“Obviously, they have a very challenging scheme. They challenge you with tempo, they challenge you horizontally with the spacing and vertically with the speed they have to get downfield,” Volker said. “They spread you sideline-to-sideline and have a multitude of weapons and ways to attack you defensively.”

Tempo and spacing are the trademarks of the offense, which showcased its potential last Saturday as USF exploded for 597 total yards in routing Rice, 42-29. Dual-threat quarterback Byrum Brown was the catalyst, passing for 425 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 82 yards and a score.

Brown, a redshirt freshman from Raleigh, North Carolina, is the nation’s leading rusher among quarterbacks with 87.8 yards per game. The 6-foot-3, 209-pounder had not been real effective throwing the ball downfield until suddenly finding some accuracy against Rice.

“I think the quarterback has an amazing skill set. He can run, he can throw and he fits their system perfectly. He seems like a guy who is built for the offense and the offense is built for him,” Volker said. “You see the growth he’s made from Western Kentucky [season opener] until now and it’s very impressive.”

Brown’s favorite target has been junior wide receiver Sean Atkins, who has 24 catches for 215 yards. However, he identified a new weapon last Saturday as junior wideout Naiem Simmons, a Wagner transfer, set a South Florida single-game record with 272 receiving yards.

Volker has been equally impressed with tailback Nay’Quan Wright, who is built like a fire hydrant (5-9, 204) and runs like a bowling ball. Wright has displayed a tremendously physical style in rushing for 242 yards through four games.

Advertisement

“Wright has done a great job of lowering his shoulder and laying the boom on several would-be tacklers throughout the course of the season,” Volker said.

Most fast-paced spread offenses are determined to throw the ball 40 to 50 times per game. USF, just like Central Florida and Tennessee under Heupel, is more than happy to hand the ball off if opposing defenses sell out to stop the pass.

“They really strive to take advantage of whatever you’re going to give them. They’re trying to find a hole in whatever you’re doing defensively,” Volker said. “If you allowed them to run the ball on every play they probably would and if you allowed them to pass the ball on every play they probably would.”

Volker was adamant the Midshipmen could not remain in react mode and needed to find ways to attack themselves. However, committing numbers to pressuring the quarterback or dropping into coverage come with risks if the defensive coordinator guesses wrong.

“We have to be calculated when we do what we do. We can’t put ourselves in harm’s way,” Volker acknowledged. “We have to do a great job of being disruptive defensively and limiting the explosive plays.”

Golesh brought in a veteran defensive coordinator in Todd Orlando, who has held that title at seven different FBS schools including USC and Texas. Orlando has implemented an attacking style of defense with South Florida ranking fifth nationally with nine tackles for loss per game and 18th with an average of 3.3 sacks.

Advertisement

Defensive back Daquan Evans has lived in the opponent’s backfields, totaling nine tackles for loss and three sacks. DJ Gordon, a transfer from Minnesota, has 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Senior linebacker Jhalyn Shuler, a transfer from Coffeyville Community College, leads the team with 27 tackles and has forced a fumble.

“They’re going to give you multiple looks and move the front,” Chesnut said. “That’s the primary way they’re able to create negative plays. Moving the front and bringing pressure in various forms or fashion.”

Chesnut said it’s his job to use unpredictable play-calling to get the Navy offense into a rhythm and force USF to be less aggressive. The Mids need to mix things up and find ways to stay on schedule in order to mount time-consuming drives that wear down the Bulls and keep their high-powered offense on the sideline.

Navy has done a good job of avoiding negative plays, ranking No. 24 nationally with just four tackles for loss allowed per game.

“We’ve got to keep them off-balance so they’re not playing as fast,” Chesnut said. “Most importantly we’ve got to do a great job blocking them. We have to come off the ball hard and sustain blocks.”