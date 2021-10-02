Tai Lavatai, Taylor Robinson lead way as Navy football rallies in fourth quarter to upset UCF, 34-30

Navy football’s patented triple-option was clicking on all cylinders for the first time all season and the defense was doing an outstanding job of containing an explosive Central Florida attack.
However, for a while it looked as if self-inflicted mistakes — silly penalties and costly turnovers — were going to doom the Midshipmen and keep them winless.
Trailing by 13 points late in the third quarter, Navy desperately needed players on both sides of the ball to step up and make game-changing plays.
That’s exactly what happened as quarterback Tai Lavatai led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and safety Taylor Robinson sparked a defense that forced two key turnovers as Navy rallied to upset UCF, 34-30, on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
An announced crowd of 30,871 saw the Midshipmen outscore the Knights 17-0 in the fourth quarter.
Lavatai stepped up and seized the starting quarterback job by directing an offense that rolled up 406 total yards. Slotback Carlinos Acie and fullback Isaac Ruoss sparked a rushing attack that provided 348 yards.
Acie and Ruoss both established career-highs by running for 85 and 84 yards, respectively. Lavatai contributed a career-best 57 yards while fullback James Harris II added 52 as struggling Navy (1-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) picked up its first win of the season.
The Midshipmen pulled out the win despite committing two fumbles deep in their own territory that led directly to touchdowns by the Knights (2-2, 0-1 AAC). Navy also committed eight penalties with most either spoiling its own offensive drives or extending UCF possessions.
Backup quarterback Mikey Keene did a solid job of filling in for injured starter Dillon Gabriel and led an attack that totaled 326 yards. Keene completed 16 of 26 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns for UCF, which was a 16-point favorite.
Navy started shooting itself in the foot from the outset as a chop block penalty spoiled the opening possession of the game. A handoff on third-and-long meant the Mids were planning to punt, but slotback Carlinos Acie fumbled at his own 15-yard line.
UCF needed only one play to take the lead as Keene threw a dart to wide receiver Brandon Johnson for a 15-yard scoring strike to give the visitors a 7-0 lead with just 1:36 elapsed.
The Midshipmen responded with a classic triple-option era drive, methodically marching 75 yards in 16 plays to tie the score at 7 with 5:14 left in the first quarter. Lavatai made all the right reads and distributed the ball well with a 14-yard gain by Acie and 13-yard pickup by fellow slot Chance Warren the big plays.
Keene directed a lightning-quick 75-yard touchdown drive on UCF’s next possession with wide receiver Amari Johnson getting the payoff, scoring from 16 yards out on a jet sweep. Defensive tackle J’arius Warren blocked the extra-point attempt and the Knights led 13-7 with 56 seconds remaining in the opening stanza.
Navy answered with another impressive drive, moving 68 yards in 14 plays and once again taking a lot of time off the clock. However, the Mids stalled in the red zone and settled for a 24-yard field goal by kicker Bijan Nichols to cut the deficit to 13-10.
A long kickoff return gave UCF terrific field position, and it only took six plays to go 58 yards for another touchdown. Brandon Johnson scored again, this time off a 23-yard pass from Keene.
Navy was forced to punt on its fourth possession and UCF started at its own 22. This time, the defense rose up and forced a three-and-out then the special teams came up huge. Cornerback Michael McMorris came off the edge untouched and blocked the punt attempt and slotback Daniel Taylor recovered the loose ball in the end zone.
It was a huge momentum shift for the Midshipmen with players celebrating wildly as the home team pulled within 20-17 with 1:34 left in the first half.
Costly penalties against Navy enabled Keene to drive UCF into scoring position in short order. Warren was whistled for a facemask, while linebacker Diego Fagot handed the Knights another 15 yards with a blatant late hit penalty on Keene, who was well out of bounds.
Instead of having to punt, UCF had first down at the 20-yard line. Fagot redeemed himself by alertly chasing down kicker Daniel Obarski following a fake field goal. The holder flipped the ball over his head to Obarski, who had nothing but open turf on the right side.
Fagot ran down the kicker and defeated a block to knock Obarski out of bounds, short of the goal line. However, one second remained on the clock and Obarski was able to kick a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give the Knights a 23-17 halftime lead.
Navy had a repeat of the opening possession late in the third quarter. Backed up against its own goal line, the Midshipmen needed to convert a third-and-2 situation to get a first down and some breathing room. Instead, Lavatai fumbled just after pulling the ball from the fullback and UCF defensive back Quadric Bullard recovered at the 10-yard line.
Backup Joey Gatewood scored on the next play off a designed keeper, racing untouched into the end zone to give the visitors a 30-17 lead with 2:55 to go in the third quarter.
Navy did not blink and put together a nine-play, 69-yard drive that came agonizingly close to producing a touchdown. The Midshipmen were going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line when backup tackle Bryce Texeira was whistled for a false start.
That 5-yard penalty on Texeira, who had just entered the game after starting left tackle Jake Cossavella got injured, forced Navy to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Nichols that cut the deficit to 30-20.
Navy’s defense rose up and forced another punt, and this time Andrew Osteen shanked a 14-yarder. The Midshipmen took over at the 40-yard line of the visitors. A 12-yard run by Harris was followed by a 9-yard pickup by Acie, and four plays later Lavatai plowed in from a yard out for a touchdown. Suddenly the UCF lead was reduced to 30-27 with 9:45 remaining in the game.
Another huge play by the defense enabled Navy to take the lead for the first time since late in the first quarter. Wide receiver Brandon Johnson was trying to get extra yardage after a 20-yard catch and was drilled from behind by Fagot, jarring the ball loose. Safety Taylor Robinson recovered and the Mids were back in business at their own 43-yard line.
Lavatai directed an efficient 11-play, 53-yard drive that featured a nice mix of fullback dives and slotback pitches. Harris broke loose for 14 yards to bring the ball to the UCF 17, but moments later Navy faced a fourth-and-1 at the 9-yard line.
Niumatalolo had the offense line up with the purpose of drawing the Knights offside, and that’s exactly what happened as defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant jumped after seeing a slotback go in motion.
Two plays later, Ruoss barreled into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown that gave Navy a 34-30 lead with 3:09 to go in the game.
Navy’s defense needed to make one more stop, and things did not look good after Keene quickly drove UCF to the home team’s 12-yard line. Robinson narrowly missed making an interception at the goal-line on an overthrow by Keene.
Defensive end Jacob Busic then came up big by racing into the backfield and dropping Jordan Johnson for a 5-yard loss on third down. That forced UCF to try and convert a fourth-and-15 situation from the 17-yard line.
Keene scrambled around looking for an open receiver and eventually fired a pass into the end zone. Robinson stepped in front of the intended receiver and this time he was not going to drop the ball, recording his first career interception to seal the narrow victory.
