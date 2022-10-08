Daba Fofana, Vincent Terrell lead the way as Navy offense breaks out in 53-21 rout of Tulsa

Navy’s Nathan Kent has a huge run for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Navy Midshipmen played the visiting Tulsa Golden Hurricane in NCAA football, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Navy’s struggling offense broke out in a big way Saturday against Tulsa.

Quarterback Tai Lavatai was making good decisions, fullback Daba Fofana was running hard inside and slotback Vincent Terrell Jr. was doing damage on the perimeter. Coach Ken Niumatalolo called more triple-option plays in this game than the previous four combined and the offensive line finally pushed an opposing defense off the ball.

Factor in a heretofore unknown freshman making the most spectacular play of the season and it all adds up to the finest offensive performance by the Midshipmen since 2019.

Navy’s Daba Fofana scores on a 47-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of Saturday's win over Tulsa. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Fofana found some huge holes between the tackles in rushing for 159 yards and three touchdowns to spark Navy to a convincing 53-21 victory over Tulsa. The Midshipmen (2-3) easily established a season-high with 455 rushing yards, much to the delight of the partisan crowd of 30,658 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

It marked the most points Navy scored since putting up 56 against Houston on Nov. 30, 2019. The Midshipmen only totaled 53 points in its previous four games. Meanwhile, the rushing total was the most for the Mids since they gashed the Cougars for 447 in that same 2019 rout.

Navy’s Nathan Kent took a reverse for a 70-yard touchdown on his first collegiate play during the first quarter of Saturday's win over Tulsa. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Wide receiver Nathan Kent, a plebe making his first career appearance, brought the fans out of their seats with a 70-yard touchdown run off a reverse. Kent, who was also recruited as a sprinter for the Navy track and field team, used a stutter step to make a defender miss in the backfield, then turned on the afterburners and pulled away from several chasing defenders.

It was the first collegiate play for Kent and gave Navy an early 10-0 lead.

Fofana scored on runs of 47, 14 and 11 yards as the Midshipmen took a commanding 36-14 halftime lead. Kicker Daniel Davies booted three field goals, including a career-long 46-yarder with 11 seconds left in the half.

Terrell repeatedly used his speed to turn the corner, establishing a career-high with 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Sophomore Amin Hassan made some tremendous moves during an impressive 47-yard punt return — the longest for the Midshipmen since 1996. That was one of many explosive plays for the Midshipmen and set up Fofana’s second touchdown.

Navy added to its big lead on the opening possession of the second half thanks to a gamble and a trick play. Niumatalolo called for a fake punt on fourth-and-3 and it caught Tulsa by surprise. Safety Rayuan Lane, the up man in punt formation, took a direct snap and looked like the running back he was at Gilman, racing 28 yards into Tulsa territory.

Navy’s Nicholas Straw nearly intercepts a ball in front of Tulsa’s Malachai Jones in the second quarter of Saturday's game in Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Two plays later, Niumatalolo dipped further into his bag of tricks and pulled out the slotback pass to the quarterback. Kai Puailoa-Rojas, who was a quarterback in high school and practiced at that position during spring camp, took a handoff then threw a perfect pass that dropped right into the arms of Lavatai.

Lavatai, who had snuck out of the backfield after handing the ball off and was wide-open, caught the ball along the left sideline and scooted into the end zone to increase the Midshipmen’s lead to 43-14 at the 10:06 mark of the third quarter.

Lavatai was the first Navy quarterback to catch a touchdown pass since Zach Abey did so against Tulane in 2018.

Outside linebacker Nicholas Straw, inside linebacker Colin Ramos and cornerback Elias Larry all recorded interceptions, while Lane recovered a fumble to spearhead another strong performance by the Navy defense. Willie Collins V made his first career start at cornerback and responded with seven tackles as the Midshipmen limited the Golden Hurricane to 309 total yards.

Tulsa (2-4) came into the contest averaging 35 points and 462 total yards. The Golden Hurricane were held to just 25 rushing yards, fewest the Midshipmen have allowed since 2008.

Inside linebacker Will Harbour sacked Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin in the end zone for a safety. John Marshall notched five tackles, including one for loss, for the Mids.

It was the Midshipmen’s first win at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in more than a year. Navy had lost five straight home games since beating Central Florida on Oct. 2, 2021.