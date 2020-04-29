What they’re saying about new Navy women’s basketball head coach Tim Taylor

Former Virginia head coach (1977-2011) and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Debbie Ryan
“The Naval Academy hit this one out of the park with the selection of Tim Taylor to lead their women’s basketball program. Tim is an exceptional coach who excels as a tactician, fundamental teacher of the game and develops players well beyond what seems possible for each individual. Tim, more importantly, is an outstanding human being who will develop the women to be great teammates, servant leaders and people who will represent the mission of the Naval Academy on its highest level. Tim has a passion for people and he understands the culture of a successful team. He will mold his young women into a cohesive, united group who can overcome any obstacle through work hard and sacrifice to achieve the teams goals. The Academy could not have found a better person for the job and the women’s basketball program will be very grateful for his selection.”
Tim Taylor, who served as an assistant at Virginia and North Carolina, said he felt a "calling" to accept the Navy women's basketball head coaching job.
Former Virginia head coach (2011-2018) Joanne Boyle
“Tim is a high energy, passionate and caring individual that absolutely loves the game of basketball,” remarked Boyle. “In my twenty-five years of coaching he stands out as one of the best teachers and mentors of the game. He will pour his heart and soul into his players, staff, and every aspect of the program and will represent the Naval Academy with the utmost valor, pride and integrity.
“Tim was an integral part of our success at Virginia my last two seasons. He brought an infectious and upbeat energy that was consistent every day. He will build a strong foundation for Navy Women’s Basketball and create unity and trust amongst everyone involved. Tim will be a lifelong teacher/mentor for all of the young women who choose to be a part of such a wonderful program.”
Tim Taylor spent 10 years as an assistant at University of North Carolina and Virginia.
North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart
“As a program, we celebrate Tim as he takes on this new chapter in his life. Tim has served for a long tenure in the sport of women’s basketball and has waited patiently for a chance to take over his own program. He cares most about building meaningful relationships while making an impact and leaving a legacy in those lives that he touches. He is enormously proud to be able to represent one of the more special institutions in our country.”
Virginia men’s basketball head coach Tony Bennett
“Tim has a great mind for the game and his ability to recruit and develop student-athletes will make him a terrific head coach. I believe Tim will be an excellent ambassador for the Naval Academy because he is a man of character with high standards and values. He has helped build great women’s basketball programs his entire career. If I had a daughter who played basketball, Tim Taylor would definitely be someone I’d want her to play for.”