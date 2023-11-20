Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy football has honored various branches of the service with the uniforms it wears against archrival Army in “America’s Game.”

Naval aviation, surface warfare and the Marine Corps are among the service branches that have been highlighted by the design of the specialty uniforms created annually by Under Armour for the Army-Navy game.

This year, the Midshipmen will shine the spotlight on the submarine service when they take the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The U.S. submarine force will be recognized during the 124th edition of the Army-Navy game, being played Dec. 9 at the home stadium of the New England Patriots. Navy will wear uniforms designed to pay homage to submariners with the theme being “Silent Service.”

Navy Athletics and Under Armour unveiled the 2023 Army-Navy game uniform Monday afternoon. The entire uniform is flooded with Eclipse Navy (Under Armour’s darkest shade of navy blue) to mimic the covert design of a submarine hull.

The uniform was purposefully designed to embody the force’s nickname: Silent Service. The overall design was intended to be simple and utilitarian to convey the stealth purposes of a submarine’s design.

Design elements of the font are in contrasting white to mimic classification numbers of a submarine hull. These elements were strategically selected to only highlight elements that require on-field legibility like the player numbers and names, the Navy wordmark, the Marine Corps globe and Under Armour logo. On the pants, numbers are stacked vertically to mimic depth numbers of a submarine hull.

Meanwhile, the sleeve patch was created using the Naval Academy Athletics anchor locked-up with the submarine warfare insignia or “dolphins/fish.” The design encompasses a historically inspired rendering of dolphins flanking a submarine in the middle.

The Submarine Warfare insignia was created in 1923 by Captain Ernest J. King, who proposed that the Navy create such a device for qualified submariners. The hard-earned badge distinguishes and identifies the members of the submarine community and has since become a source of pride for the silent service.

The back neck of the uniform features the slogan “Silent Service” and features the silhouette of a U.S. submarine on top of a sonar screen that is dotted with stars to indicate targets.

Each helmet is hand painted with the right side depicting a Virginia Class submarine underwater and the left side depicting Navy’s customary anchor with the submariner pin integrated with color changing pragmatic paint. The front flex panel depicts a color changing radar which is used on submarines to find their target. The front decal of the helmet says Navy, while the back decal says Silent Service.

This year, 158 midshipmen earned the service assignment of submarines or nuclear submarines.