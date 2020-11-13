His career cut short by injury, Ryan Mitchell was ‘exactly what we’re looking for as a Navy football player’

The final play of Ryan Mitchell’s career epitomized what he brought to the football field.
Mitchell was serving as a blocker for the Navy punt return unit during in the fourth quarter against SMU on Oct. 31. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver sacrificed his body, as usual, charging the group of players that form the shield and lowering his shoulder into the lead man.
It turns out Mitchell sustained a broken collar bone from the impact, although no one would ever have known it at the time.
“Ryan got up and finished the play. He continued to chase down the ball then jogged off the field,” Navy wide receivers coach Mick Yokitis said. “That tells you all you need to know about Ryan Mitchell’s toughness. That’s a serious injury and 90 percent of players would have laid on the ground.”
Mitchell underwent season-ending surgery three days later, bringing a sudden end to a productive collegiate career. The Roanoke, Va., native set the standard for what Navy wants in a wide receiver.
“It was pretty emotional that night in the visiting locker room at SMU, for both myself and the players. There were some tears shed all around,” Yokitis said. “There is universal respect for Ryan Mitchell. He’s exactly what we’re looking for as a Navy football player.”
Mitchell became a key member of the wide receiver rotation as a sophomore and played in 33 games with 20 starts during his career. He developed a well-earned reputation as a big-play receiver, averaging 25 yards per catch over the course of three years.
While Mitchell had a remarkable penchant for turning every catch into a long gain, he truly earned his stripes as a blocker. Often jokingly referred to as wide blockers, the receivers play a critical role in the triple-option running game — stalk blocking defensive backs or down blocking linebackers and defensive ends.
“Most importantly, Ryan was a guy who could do everything we wanted in the blocking game. He worked really, really hard to become a better blocker and had reached another level this season,” Yokitis added. “In my mind, we’re losing a complete football player and a ton of leadership. Ryan was 100 percent the leader of our position group.”
Coming off a breakout junior campaign, Mitchell was performing at a high level during preseason camp and drew praise from Yokitis for mentoring the rest of the receivers.
But Mitchell suffered a setback less than a week before the season opener, sustaining a broken hand in practice. He played strictly on special teams against BYU and Tulane while wearing a bulky cast covered with protective padding before regaining his starting spot at wide receiver at Air Force. Against Houston, he made a major impact with two receptions for 94 yards, including a highlight-reel 60-yard catch in which Mitchell got behind the secondary and snagged a perfectly thrown pass from quarterback Dalen Morris.
“That was awesome because Dalen and I have been talking about that since we were plebes,” Mitchell said. “Dalen’s been saying, ‘I want to throw you a touchdown pass’ for four years. It was cool to have that finally come to fruition.”
Mitchell is the second senior to suffer a season-ending injury, joining Evan Fochtman in street clothes on the sideline. Like Fochtman, Mitchell will serve as a student coach assisting Yokitis with tutoring the wide receivers the rest of the way. He plans on attending every practice and participating in all position meetings.
“I’m still going to do everything in my power to make any impact I can. I think the main thing is to be everything I was before I got hurt and more,” he said. “Now that I can’t lead physically on the field, I need to step up my vocal leadership.”
Twist of fate
Mitchell grew up a diehard Virginia Tech football fan as his parents, Richard and Leslie, are graduates and longtime season ticket holders.The 40-minute drive to spend Saturdays at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg were a family affair since both of Mitchell’s sisters also attended Virginia Tech.
However, Mitchell’s goal of playing football for the Hokies took a hit when he endured a broken ankle during a recruiting camp conducted by the coaching staff. It proved a blessing in disguise that forced the Hidden Valley High product to look elsewhere.
“If Tech had offered, I’m sure Ryan would have accepted on the spot. That was his lifelong dream,” Richard Mitchell said. “We probably wouldn’t have even taken a visit to Navy.”
Napoleon Sykes had offered Mitchell a scholarship will working as an assistant at UNC-Charlotte and continued to recruit the first team All-State selection after returning for a second stint at Navy. Mitchell was a running back at Hidden Valley High, earning the 2016 Conference 32 Offensive Back of the Year honor.
“I didn’t know anything about the military when coach Sykes first reached out. It took coming up here and learning about the academy to get a better understanding,” Mitchell admitted. “I began to realize I couldn’t pass up this opportunity to play big-time football, get a top-notch education and have a guaranteed job after graduation.”
Upon further reflection, Mitchell felt a call to serve his country, and that desire sealed the deal. “It was almost like he was destined to wind up at the Naval Academy after all was said and done,” his father said.
Mitchell was among a short list of direct-entry recruits who arrived at the academy for plebe summer in July 2017. He began forging tight bonds with the likes of Fochtman, Myles Fells, Cameron Kinley, Jackson Perkins and Chris Pearson.
As a relatively local product, like Fochtman, Mitchell was among the freshman asked to stay on campus over the holiday break to serve on the scout team leading up to the Military Bowl. He wound up making his collegiate debut in that game, which was memorable since Navy blew out Virginia, 49-7.
“That was cool to be part of because I grew up not liking Virginia,” Mitchell said.
Another great memory came last season when Mitchell caught his first touchdown pass, a 13-yarder from Malcolm Perry against SMU. “My parents along with my two best friends from home were there, so that was pretty special,” he said.
Of course, the career highlight came when Navy routed archrival Army, 31-7, to snap a three-game losing streak in the series. The Midshipmen went on to upset Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl to cap an 11-2 bounce-back campaign, tying the single-season record for wins set in 2015.
Navy also defeated Air Force to reclaim the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time in 2015.
“Everything about last season was exciting. Just being part of one of the greatest teams in program history was amazing,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell was saddened by the loss of Fochtman, who voluntarily retired as a result of sustaining multiple concussions. Just two weeks later, it was former safety offering sympathy to his classmate with Mitchell staying at the Fochtman family home in Crownsville while recovering from the surgery.
“Evan and I talked about the situation and he encouraged me to turn the page now that the football chapter is over and embrace my new role with the team,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell hopes to receive Marine Corps Ground as a service assignment, believing that community fits his personality and lifestyle. He enjoyed an outdoors lifestyle of hunting, fishing and camping while growing up in Roanoke.
“I’ve sent a lot of time around Marines and I think the camaraderie and commitment they pride themselves on is very similar to the Navy football brotherhood,” he said.
“I’m really bummed about not being able to strap it up and play football anymore, but there are absolutely no regrets about coming to the academy. I’m so glad I decided to take this opportunity and wouldn’t change anything about the last four years.”