Versatile Gilman defender Rayuan Lane commits to Navy football

“We were able to build a good relationship from the start,” Lane said. “[Ingram] would call to check up on me, I got to talk to the defensive coordinator [Brian Newberry] and we got to talk about defense. We got on Zoom, he showed me where he could see me at on defense and basically, we just formed a connection. They always called to check in and ask me how the game was going and they were the team that I built the best connection with.”