Coronavirus fears force Patriot League to cancel remaining spring sports, competitions

The Patriot League, of which Navy is a member, announced Thursday in a press release that it has made the “difficult and challenging decision” to cancel all spring athletics practices and competitions through the remainder of the academic year, effective Monday, March 16, amid coronavirus fears.
“Recognizing that the health and safety of our students and broader communities is our priority, and based on the ongoing spread of COVID 19 (2019 novel Coronavirus), the Patriot League Council of Presidents has made the difficult and challenging decision to cancel all spring athletics practices and competitions through the remainder of the academic year,” the release says.
“The majority of Patriot League institutions have announced a temporary or semester-long transition to remote learning. While we recognize the deep disappointment that will be felt by our student-athletes, coaches, and communities, a continuation of spring seasons is untenable.”
The release adds individual institutions will decide the participation status of winters teams and student-athletes competing in championship events.
This breaking news story will be updated.