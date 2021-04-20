Patriot League expected to expand lacrosse tournaments to six teams, giving Navy hope

It appears the Navy men’s and women’s lacrosse teams are back in the hunt for a berth in the postseason.
The Patriot League is expected to announce at some point this week it is expanding its men’s and women’s lacrosse tournaments by two teams, multiple sources have told The Capital.
When the Patriot League initially announced the format for spring sports, it split schools into North and South Divisions. The tournament for men’s and women’s lacrosse was going to be limited to four teams — the top two finishers from the North and South.
Under the updated plan expected to receive final approval this week, the quarterfinal round of the Patriot League tournament would be reinstated. Such a scenario would open a path for the Navy men’s and women’s teams to qualify.
Both Navy teams had previously been eliminated from tournament contention by virtue of having lost to South Division opponents Lehigh and Loyola Maryland.
If the tournament is expanded to six total teams, Navy men’s lacrosse would need to defeat Lafayette on May 1 to secure a berth. With a win, Navy would become the third seed in the South Division and would play at No. 2 Loyola in the quarterfinals on May 4.
Lehigh, which has beaten Navy and Loyola, would receive a bye as the top seed in the South and host the winner of Navy-Loyola in the semifinals on May 7.
Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Navy must beat American this Saturday and Bucknell the following Saturday to secure a berth. Wins in those two games would make Navy the third seed in the South and set up a quarterfinal matchup at Lehigh on May 3.
Loyola, which has beaten Navy and Lehigh, would receive a bye as the top seed and host the Navy-Lehigh winner in the semifinals on May 6.
Inside Lacrosse, citing its own sources, also reported the news Tuesday afternoon.
Navy men’s lacrosse, coming off a 12-10 victory over Loyola, hosts archrival Army at noon Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Midshipmen lead the series, which dates back to May 1924, 61-36-3.
Army beat Navy, 9-8 in overtime, in the last showdown in 2019 at West Point.