As expected, Patriot League expands men’s and women’s lacrosse postseason tournaments

As expected, the Patriot League has expanded its postseason tournaments for men’s and women’s lacrosse from four to six teams.
In a news release issued Friday, the Patriot League announced it was returning to the format it has used for lacrosse since 2014 by bringing back the quarterfinal round. Commissioner Jen Heppel indicated the fact spring sports were canceled last year because of coronavirus played a part in the decision to allow two additional teams to participate.
That means three teams each from the North and South divisions will qualify. Top seed in each division will receive an opening round bye.
“We have remained committed to the process of continual evaluation and adaptation regarding the competitive opportunities for our student-athletes,” Heppel said. “The decision to return to the previous championship format is in line with that commitment and the prioritization of spring sports during the spring 2021 semester.”
The Capital and Inside Lacrosse both reported the news on Tuesday, citing sources.
Quarterfinal games will be played Monday, May 3 for the women and Tuesday, May 4 for the men. No. 2 seed in the North and South will host the No. 3 seed in each respective division. Those games will be available live on ESPN+.
Women’s and men’s semifinals will remain on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7, respectively. Those games will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.
The Patriot League Tournament final for women’s lacrosse will be played Saturday, May 8 (12:30) at home of the highest remaining seed. The Patriot League Tournament championship game for men’s lacrosse will be played Sunday, May 9 (noon) on the home field of the highest remaining seed.
Friday’s announcement of the tournament being expanded by two teams was welcome news for both the Navy men’s and women’s programs, which had previously been eliminated from contention.
Navy men’s lacrosse can qualify by defeating Lafayette on May 1. With a win, Navy would become the third seed in the South Division and would play at No. 2 Loyola in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 4.
Lehigh, which has beaten Navy and Loyola, would receive a bye as the top seed in the South and host the winner of Navy-Loyola in the semifinals.
“We are really pleased by the league’s decision to expand the field. With all that these student-athletes have gone through this past year, it is wonderful that more athletes will have the opportunity to compete for a championship,” Navy men’s lacrosse coach Joe Amplo said.
Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse coach Charley Toomey was in favor of expanding the tournament despite the fact having to play a quarterfinal game makes it tougher for his team to capture the championship.
“Even though this hurts Loyola, we were in favor of it,” Toomey said. “These last 14 months have been tough enough for everyone, so we wanted to give these kids a chance to play.”
Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Navy must beat American this Saturday and Bucknell the following Saturday to secure a berth. Wins in those two games would make Navy the third seed in the South and set up a quarterfinal matchup at Lehigh on Monday, May 3.
Loyola, which has beaten Navy and Lehigh, would receive a bye as the top seed and host the Navy-Lehigh winner in the semifinals on May 6.
Winner of the Patriot League Tournament for men’s and women’s lacrosse becomes an automatic qualifier into the NCAA Tournament.
“We had our season taken away last year so we are excited and thrilled that the conference is expanding the tournament,” Navy women’s lacrosse coach Cindy Timchal said. “I think the Patriot League wanted to allow the best six teams to vie for that automatic bid. Now have an opportunity to play our way into the tournament.”