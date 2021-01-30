22-year-old sophomore Patrick Dorsey has developed into an all-around talent for Navy men’s basketball

Patrick Dorsey has emerged as an integral member of the Navy men’s basketball rotation this season after seeing scant playing time as a plebe.
Dorsey’s versatility and ability to contribute to all areas of the game has enabled him to seize the sixth-man role. He is averaging 19.6 minutes per game, most among the reserves for a team that has six players averaging between 5.2 and 7.7 points per game.
The 6-foot-5, 208-pound sophomore forward isn’t the most athletic player, but he has a knack for always making the right play.
“Pat just knows how to play the game. He plays hard, does all the little things well and makes other guys better,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said.
DeChellis has repeated a tongue-in-cheek comment whenever asked about Dorsey, who plays within his limits and stays in his lane.
“Pat does what the coaching staff asks. It’s a unique concept. He knows his strengths and weaknesses and understands what the team needs him to do,” DeChellis said.
Dorsey’s reputation as a stat sheet-stuffer has been on full display the last three games, as he’s averaged 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while also totaling seven assists and six steals. He had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals to help Navy beat archrival Army in the Star game last Saturday.
Navy (10-2, 7-1) enters this weekend’s games against Loyola Maryland with the best record in the Patriot League despite seeing their nine-game winning streak, the longest since the 1990-2000 season, snapped Sunday by the Black Knights.
While Cam Davis and John Carter Jr. have been the lynchpins, each game has allowed a different player to shine in one way or another. Dorsey, however, has been among the most consistent.
“Pat has been very instrumental in what we’ve been able to accomplish this season,” DeChellis said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence because he’s had success on the court.”
DeChellis noted Dorsey brings great energy and has a innate sense of where to be on the court. He is fundamentally sound — boxing out properly and always making the right pass. DeChellis also likes the toughness he displays.
“He’ll rebound the ball, take a charge and get some deflections. He’s very active, but plays under control,” DeChellis said. “Just a very competitive kid and a great teammate. He has all the intangibles.”
Dorsey’s rise has been three years in the making. Coming out of Millbrook High in Raleigh, N.C., Dorsey only had scholarship offers from Division II schools.
An academic issue paired with his desire to play at the Division I level led Dorsey to attend Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia, a familiar place for his family as his father also went there. Alan Dorsey died of cancer when his was a senior in high school.
“That was really tough for me. It happened right before basketball season and that was a huge moment. I could have gone one of two ways at that point,” Patrick Dorsey said of his father, who coached him throughout his time playing for the Wake County Basketball Association. “My dad taught me everything I know about basketball. Having a high basketball IQ is something I’ve always taken pride in. That comes from my dad showing me how to play the game the right way.”
Interestingly, before Alan Dorsey ended up at James Madison, where he enjoyed a solid career, Emmett Davis recruited him during his initial stint as a Navy assistant under coach Don DeVoe. Life came full circle when Rod Balanis, an assistant coach under Davis at Colgate who was best friends with Alan Dorsey growing up in Williamsburg, called to encourage Navy to recruit Patrick Dorsey.
Navy stayed involved with Dorsey when he was at Fork Union with the coaching staff traveling to the remote outpost in Fluvanna County to watch him play.
“I think the year at Fork Union was huge for me as far as basketball development,” Dorsey said.
Dorsey decided to continue his career at Navy, but issues with a math course prevented admission to the academy. He was forced to attend the Naval Academy Prep School and was not allowed to play basketball because of NCAA rules.
“The kid has made a lot of sacrifices to get to this point,” DeChellis said. “Not many kids are willing to do two years of prep school.”
Dorsey wasn’t ready for the speed of Division I early on and primarily played for the Navy junior varsity. He played a total of 51 minutes in nine games for the varsity.
Stranded at home in Raleigh from mid-March through early August, he developed by playing daily in the driveway against his younger brother. Nolan Dorsey is currently a freshman with the New Mexico men’s basketball program. Dorsey also worked out regularly with Navy teammate P.J. Fenton, a sophomore forward from Cary, N.C.
“It was good to have my brother and P.J. pushing me to put in the work during the offseason,” Dorsey said. “I made a ton of improvement and gained a lot of confidence. This season, the game has slowed down for me.”
Dorsey is a 22-year-old sophomore, which draws good-natured ribbing from his teammates. But those sophomores are a big reason why the Midshipmen have such more depth than usual this season. Forward Tyler Nelson is starting, while point guard Sean Yoder along with forwards Jaylen Walker and Daniel Deaver have joined Dorsey as part of the reserve rotation that has Navy off to its best start in decades.
“Pat has gotten an opportunity and is making the most of it. I’m not surprised one bit because his work ethic, desire and competitive nature are next to none,” Yoder said. “Pat is one of smartest players on the team and does a great job of letting the game come to him. He doesn’t force anything.”
TIME CHANGE: Sunday’s Navy at Loyola-Maryland men’s basketball game has been moved from 6 p.m. to a noon tip-off because of the threat of a snowstorm in the greater Baltimore area.
LOYOLA@NAVY
Saturday, noon
Latest College Sports
TV: ESPN+; Radio: 1430 AM