Starting quarterback Sam Hartman, a graduate student transfer, brings an added dimension to Notre Dame offense

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sam Hartman must be the most experienced quarterback in college football. It’s hard to imagine any signal caller having more snaps under their belt than Notre Dame’s new starter, a graduate student set to begin his sixth season as a starter.

Hartman is a transfer from Wake Forest, where he initially earned the starting spot as a true freshman in 2018. He only played in four games in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury then was limited to nine games in 2020 due to various ailments.

Advertisement

Hartman returned to form in 2021 and was a Walter Camp Player of the Year Award finalist after being named second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference. He had another banner season in 2022 and was presented with the Brian Piccolo Award that is given annually to the most courageous football player in the ACC.

Wake Forest's Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) (Chuck Burton)

Hartman returned to the field after being diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, also known as effort thrombosis. The Charlotte, North Carolina native completed his Wake Forest career with 12,967 passing yards, second-most in ACC history, and 110 touchdowns.

Advertisement

Equally notable is the fact Hartman owns a career record of 27-18. He is now 24 years old and set to lead a Fighting Irish offense that features plenty of weapons and playmakers. He was named one of Notre Dame’s team captains, an impressive feat for a transfer.

“I think Sam Hartman is just a few years younger than me,” Navy head coach Brian Newberry joked during Wednesday’s press conference at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. “He’s been around for a while and is like a coach on the field. He’s a good football player, a winner and a leader. You can’t put a price tag on having a guy like that.”

Newberry served as Navy defensive coordinator the previous four seasons and said Hartman may be the most polished quarterback his troops have seen in that time. NFL scouts are mixed about how Hartman projects at the next level, but he is certainly among the best in FBS.

“I think he’s the complete package. He’s really smart, reads defenses really well and manages the game really well. It’s certainly going to be a challenge to go against a quarterback of that caliber. We have to find a way to keep [Hartman] off-balance.”

By the time Notre Dame played Navy on Nov. 12, 2022, head coach Marcus Freeman had determined that a passing attack orchestrated by quarterback Drew Pyne was not the key to offensive success. The Fighting Irish chose to emphasize the ground game featuring tailback Audric Estime instead.

Newberry believes things will be different with Hartman at the controls. He envisions seeing a more balanced attack due to a combination of Hartman’s ability and Navy’s proven proficiency at stopping the run.

“I think the addition of Sam Hartman is going to open things up and enable [the Irish] to be a bit more creative in what they’re doing. I think they’re going to spread the ball around,” Newberry said. “I would imagine seeing a decent amount of throwing. They have a quarterback with the ability to get the ball out quickly and spread it around.”

Notre Dame has a first-year offensive coordinator in Gerad Parker, who held the same role at West Virginia for two seasons. Some observers have suggested Parker implement a system similar to what Hartman operated at Wake Forest to make the transition smooth. Newberry highly doubts that will happen, but does believe Parker will play to his skills.

Advertisement

“I think what [Hartman] does really, really well is read defenses and that will carry over to any offense,” Newberry said.

One thing is certainly clear: A Navy pass defense that gave up way too many big plays a year ago will be sorely tested. Third-year starting free safety Rayuan Lane is the leader of that unit, which brings back numerous players with significant game experience.

Cornerbacks Elias Larry and DaShaun Peele along with safeties Mbiti Williams and Eavan Gibbons have all seen extensive action. That unit must contend with a typically talented Notre Dame wide receiver corps led Jayden Thomas and Chris Tyree.

“Our secondary might be the most improved group on the defensive side of the ball,” Newberry said. “There are certainly some concerns about the size and speed of their wideouts, so we have to be smart about what we’re asking our guys to do. I feel as good about the secondary as I have since I got here in 2019.”