Red Sox reacquire former Navy standout pitcher Noah Song from Philadelphia Phillies

Former Navy pitcher Noah Song, shown during 2019 while playin for the Lowell Spinners, returned to the Boston Red Sox organization after being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies. Song was assigned to High-A Greenville of the South Atlantic League. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Medi / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The ongoing saga of pitcher Noah Song came full circle last week when he was returned to the Boston Red Sox, the team that drafted the former Navy standout.

After being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies, Song cleared waivers and was offered back to the Red Sox for $50,000. Boston accepted and assigned the 26-year-old to High-A Greenville of the South Atlantic League.

“We are excited to get Noah back into the organization and back on the mound in a Red Sox uniform,” Boston director of player development Brian Abraham said in a statement. “Despite only spending a short amount of time on the baseball field for us, he left such a positive impression as a hard-working young man with a passion to achieve success in everything he does. We are looking forward to working with him more intimately to continue to build on his pitching foundation — on and off the field — so we can help him continue to grow, develop, and progress within the organization.”

Boston selected Song in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft and he was impressive while pitching for the Lowell Spinners of the short season New York-Penn League. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder posted a 1.06 ERA, allowed just two runs and notched 19 strikeouts in 17 innings over seven starts.

That would be the only minor league season for Song in the Red Sox system as he was ordered by the Navy to report to flight school at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Philadelphia plucked Song out of the Boston organization via the Rule 5 Draft in December even though he had not pitched competitively since 2019. It appeared that gamble might pay off after the Navy granted Song’s request to transfer from active duty to the reserves.

Song reported to Philadelphia’s spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida, in late February and was ultimately placed on the injured list with a lower back sprain prior to the start of the regular season. He struggled during a 30-day rehabilitation assignment, posting a 7.06 ERA in eight games with three of the organization’s minor league affiliates.

Song’s rehab assignment ended on July 28, forcing Philadelphia to either add him to the active roster, trade him or expose him to waivers.

“I mean, obviously the Rule 5 is the Rule 5, right? And the Phillies took a chance on [Song],” Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters on Friday. “You know, they’re in a spot right now that they need roster spots and they decided to go this route and now he’s going to be here.”

Cora said Red Sox management remains high on Song’s potential, a two-time Patriot League Pitcher of the Year while at Navy. The California native’s professional stock rose during a dominant senior season in which he posted an 11-1 record with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings.

Song’s fastball was clocked at 92 MPH during his initial rehab assignment with Double-A Reading, but topped out at 88 during his last stint with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

“I think with him it’s more repetitions than anything else. He’s very talented, very disciplined and wherever he goes, he’ll get into his routine, get back to playing baseball,” Cora said. “Not having the pressure of the whole ‘he needs to be up in the majors’ and all that. Now he is in a place that he’s very well-liked, and hopefully it works out.”