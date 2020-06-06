Former Navy pitcher, Red Sox farmhand Noah Song in limbo, forgotten by U.S. Navy | COMMENTARY

What is going on with Noah Song, the former Navy baseball pitcher who is hoping to play professionally with the Boston Red Sox organization?
Good luck finding out because no one is talking — not Song, not the Red Sox, and certainly not officials with the Department of Defense.
More than a year after graduating from the Naval Academy, Song still does not know what his future holds. The 2019 Patriot League Pitcher of the Year and consensus first team All-American had been on temporary assignment duty at the Naval Academy before the coronavirus crisis erupted in mid-March.
Song was sent home to Claremont, California when the academy closed due to the pandemic. He has been there ever since, waiting for the Department of Defense to rule on a waiver request he submitted in early October.
Song, who was commissioned as a Naval flight officer on May 24, 2019, initially filed the waiver request with the Department of Defense seeking to delay his active duty service commitment until his professional baseball career is complete.
Song cited a new Department of Defense order that allows service academy graduates to pursue professional sports immediately after graduation. That policy was developed at the request of President Donald Trump, and former Navy football player Malcolm Perry’s request was approved this past Monday by the Secretary of Defense.
The Miami Dolphins selected the record-breaking runner in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on April 25. Perry, however, was not commissioned.
Five months after Song was commissioned and soon after drafted, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper formally signed Directive-Type Memorandum-19-011 that was titled “Military Service Academy Graduates Seeking to Participate in Professional Sports" on November 9, 2019.
Esper’s order requires athletes under contract with a professional franchise to apply for a waiver delaying their military commitment. Individuals approved for the policy by the Secretary of Defense would not be commissioned as officers until their playing careers concluded.
Athletes allowed to pursue pro sports must eventually fulfill their five-year military obligation or repay the government the cost of their college education.
Song’s waiver request states clearly that he wants to serve, though he would prefer to do so during the baseball offseason. The Capital obtained a copy of the letter Song submitted along with the waiver application in which he asked to be considered for a reserve commission so he can wear the Red Sox and Naval officer uniforms concurrently.
“I want to make perfectly clear that I have a desire to serve in the Navy. I owe the Navy and the Naval Academy so much for what they provided me in the classroom, in Bancroft Hall and on the baseball field,” Song wrote in his waiver request.
“However, I also recognize that I have a unique opportunity that does not come along very often, which is to pursue a dream in baseball while my youth and athletic ability are still available and give me the best chance to do so.”
Ensign Song has been held in limbo for the past eight months while his waiver request languishes within the Department of Defense.
The Capital spent almost three weeks seeking clarification of Song’s status from the Department of Defense. After the request passed through a series of public information officers, the following response was finally received.
“The Navy continues to work with the Office of the Secretary of Defense on an optimal solution for the Navy and the service member,” wrote Lieutenant Sam Boyle, spokesman for the Navy Office of Information.
It was essentially a non-answer to a very specific question: Where does Noah Song’s waiver request stand and when will a decision be made?
To better understand the situation, it would be helpful to review how we got here.
Song was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on June 4, 2019 — 11 days after he was commissioned as an officer. That is the highest any service academy baseball player has ever been picked.
High-ranking officials in the Boston organization knew at the time Song might not be allowed to pursue professional baseball until 2021 after serving two years of active duty.
There has been a long-standing Department of Defense policy that allows service academy graduates to apply for early release from their active duty commitment provided they are under contract with a professional sports franchise. Those individuals must serve six additional years in the reserves.
However, Song is hopeful the new policy adopted in November can be retroactively applied to his situation. Unfortunately, the hard-throwing right-hander does not fit neatly into the parameters of the current policy since he was commissioned as an officer prior to being drafted by the Red Sox.
Therein lies a significant flaw in the new policy because it stipulates service academy graduates seeking approval to play professional sports not be commissioned. That timeline works for Air Force, Army and Navy football players since the NFL Draft typically takes place prior to graduation day.
However, it leaves baseball and basketball players in a precarious position since the MLB and NBA drafts are normally held in June — after service academy graduates are sworn-in as officers.
As The Capital reported in mid-December, the Naval Academy negatively endorsed Song’s request for a waiver because he did not fit the parameter of the new policy.
Navy officials allowed Song to play minor league baseball last season and he spent two months with the Lowell Spinners, the Red Sox affiliate in the short-season New York-Penn League. He was dominant at the low-Class A level, posting a 1.06 earned run average after allowing just two runs in seven starts.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder notched 19 strikeouts and allowed just five walks in 17 innings of work while being kept on a strict pitch count after a long collegiate season. He gave up 10 hits and held opponents to a .167 batting average.
Boston management — particularly vice president in charge of player development Ben Crockett — was extremely impressed by how well Song threw and the maturity and leadership he displayed in the clubhouse, according to a source close to the situation.
After Lowell lost to Brooklyn in the New York-Penn League championship game in September, Song returned to the Naval Academy for a month. The 23-year-old was then allowed to join the United States national team for an international Olympic-qualifying tournament.
According to many scouts, Song was the best starting pitcher on the Team USA roster and performed impressively — both in training camp and during the World Baseball-Softball Confederation Premier 12 Tournament.
Song tossed five scoreless innings in five relief appearances, notching seven strikeouts as scouts clocked his fastball at 99 MPH. Baseball America currently ranks Song as the No. 9 overall prospect in the Red Sox organization.
After the U.S. was eliminated by Japan, Song returned to the Naval Academy and served there from Nov. 26 until being sent home on March 9.
Song has been assigned to Captain Ryan Bernacchi, Deputy Commandant of Leadership and Character Development at the Naval Academy. Song was basically doing busy work in the Division of Leadership Education and Development before the coronavirus shut down the academy.
Ensign Song has been an officer for more than a year now and is basically a forgotten man as far as the United States Navy is concerned. Why has it taken seven months for the Department of Defense to act on his waiver request?
One possible problem has been the ridiculous turnover at the highest level of the service. Richard Spencer was fired as Secretary of the Navy on Nov. 24 due to a disagreement with President Donald Trump.
Just five months later, his replacement, Thomas Modly resigned after being sharply criticized for his response to the coronavirus crisis aboard an aircraft carrier. Kenneth J. Braithwaite was sworn-in as the 77th Secretary of the Navy on May 29.
However, the lack of leadership atop the Navy did not prevent the Department of Defense from acting quickly for Perry.
Frankly, it’s beyond ridiculous that Song has been left to flutter in the wind. It’s well beyond time the Secretary of Defense ruled on the waiver request and either allowed the young officer to play pro baseball or to begin flight school at Naval Air Station Pensacola.
To my mind, the decision is easy. Song is on the fast track to the major leagues and could bring the U.S. Navy tremendous value as a starting pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.