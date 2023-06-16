Ken Niumatalolo, Ralph Friedgen and Jen Adams among D.C. Sports Hall of Fame’s 2023 induction class

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, left, talks with then-Maryland coach Ralph Friedgen and then-Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo during training camp in 2010. Friedgen and Niumatalolo have been announced as part of the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame's 2023 induction class. (Baltimore Sun photo by Kim Hairston)

Ralph Friedgen and Ken Niumatalolo both enjoyed tremendous success leading the football programs at Maryland and Navy, respectively. Their accomplishments have earned the two former coaches permanent recognition within Washington.

The D.C. Sports Hall of Fame announced this week that Friedgen and Niumatalolo will headline its 2023 induction class. They will be honored July 9 during a pregame ceremony at Nationals Park.

Advertisement

Former Maryland women’s lacrosse star Jen Adams, who coaches Loyola Maryland, will also be enshrined. Rounding out the Hall of Fame class are multisport high school standout Lew Luce and Maryland amateur golfing legend Marty West.

The 1977-78 Washington Bullets, who captured the only NBA championship in franchise history, will be recognized as a “Team of Distinction.”

Advertisement

“The D.C. Sports Hall of Fame is proud to welcome three athletes who are unparalleled in their respective categories, two college football coaches who still serve as strong examples of achievement through winning and leadership on the field and a team that is forever remembered for rising from underdog to champion,” selection committee chairman Bobby Goldwater said in a statement. “This group of honorees deserves to be recognized for their accomplishments and for bringing honor to the nation’s capital.”

Ken Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in Navy football history, compiling a 109-83 record in 15 seasons. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in Navy football history, having compiled a 109-83 (.568) record from 2008 through 2022. He previously spent 10 seasons in Annapolis as an assistant under Charlie Weatherbie and Paul Johnson.

Niumatalolo led Navy to winning records in 10 of 15 seasons. The Midshipmen claimed the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy six times and won six bowl games during his tenure.

Niumatalolo won 10 Army-Navy Games, the most of any coach who has participated in the storied rivalry. He led the Midshipmen to the American Athletic Conference championship game in 2016.

Niumatalolo was fired in the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field after Navy lost to Army, 20-17, in double overtime in December. The Hawaii native was recently hired as director of leadership for UCLA football under coach Chip Kelly.

Niumatalolo said the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame came as somewhat of a surprise.

“I was speechless when I heard about this honor. All of these types of recognitions, especially as a football coach, come as the result of so many others — players, assistants, support staff,” he said. “These are never individual awards, they are program awards. To me, it’s a testament that we did a lot of great things during my 15 years as head football coach at the Naval Academy. It makes you feel like your program did something worthwhile.”

Advertisement

Friedgen and Niumatalolo had just one head-to-head matchup with Maryland beating Navy, 17-10, in the 2010 season opener at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

“I got to know Ralph really well over the years, mostly from sitting together at the [Touchdown Club of Annapolis] banquet. It’s kind of neat to share this honor with Ralph,” Niumatalolo said.

Former Maryland football coach Ralph Friedgen returned to College Park to attend the Terps game against Penn State on Sept, 27, 2019. Friedgen is part of the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame's 2023 induction class. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Friedgen was an offensive lineman at Maryland from 1966to 1968 and returned to lead his alma mater in 2001. It was the first head coaching assignment of a lengthy career in college football and Friedgen enjoyed immediate success, leading the Terps to 10 wins, their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship and a berth in the Orange Bowl in his first season. He was the consensus choice as national Coach of the Year.

Friedgen restored Maryland football to national prominence during a 10-year tenure and ranks third in program history with 75 wins. He led the Terps to victory in five of seven bowl appearances, the most of any Maryland coach.

Contacted at his retirement home in Charleston, South Carolina, Friedgen said he was excited to learn about the Hall of Fame honor. He has eight family members, including his wife and three daughters, coming to the ceremony.

“I’m very proud of what we accomplished during my time at Maryland and this honor is a reflection on everyone who had to do with that success,” Friedgen said. “I’m very thankful to be remembered in this way.”

Advertisement

Maryland had six winning seasons and spent a total of 18 weeks in the Associated Press Top 25 during the Friedgen era. Nicknamed “The Fridge,” he was fired before leading the Terps a victory over East Carolina in the 2010 Military Bowl, capping a year in which he was named ACC Coach of the Year.

Friedgen is on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, his second consecutive year on the ballot as chosen by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Loyola Maryland women's lacrosse coach Jen Adams is being inducted into the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame for her playing career at Maryland, where she was named National Player of the Year three times. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Adams is regarded as one of the greatest women’s lacrosse players of all time, having been named National Player of the Year in three of four seasons at Maryland. She led the Terps to four straight national championships and won the 2001 Tewaaraton Trophy.

Adams graduated as Maryland’s career leader in points (445) and goals (267). She also held the single-season records after totaling 180 points and 88 goals as a senior and was inducted into the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.

Adams just completed her 15th season coaching at Loyola Maryland. She has led the Greyhounds to seven Patriot League championships and 11 NCAA Tournament berths.

[ Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse grinds out 13-8 win over Army for 4th straight Patriot League Tournament title ]

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be inducted into the Washington D.C. Sports Hall of Fame amongst a powerhouse list of some of the sport’s finest,” Adams said. “I look forward to celebrating at the Nationals game and ceremony in July.”

Advertisement

Luce, who died in 2020, was a standout athlete at what was then called Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington. He played college football at Penn State and appeared in two games for the Washington Redskins as a kick returner in 1961.

West, a Maryland native, was a two-time All-American at North Carolina and won 22 Maryland State Golf Association titles. He was a member of two Walker Cup champion teams.

A large sign listing the names of all inductees into the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame hangs behind left field at Nationals Park. Originally known as the Washington Hall of Stars, the Hall of Fame was previously located at RFK Stadium. The organization went dormant for a decade starting in 2001 before being revived.